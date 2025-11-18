Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes welcome Michigan State for Senior Day

One of the long-standing traditions of Iowa football is “The Swarm” where every member of the team holds hands with one other and transform a quiet walk down the tunnel into an slightly awkward, but united jog. “Back in Black” by AC/DC slowly ignites the capacity crowd at Kinnick Stadium, and game time is here.

The tradition was created by longtime Hawkeye head coach Hayden Fry and kept by his successor, Kirk Ferentz. Some of the players involved may not even touch the field during the game, but that isn’t the point. “The Swarm” was created to show solidarity and that every man who dons the black and gold is a part of a special brotherhood. Players who experience “The Swarm” for the first time are often encompassed with a surreal feeling, but they never anticipate the emotions their final “Swarm” will bring them.

Saturday’s game against Michigan State will mark the final time Iowa’s 27 seniors can participate in the tradition.

“Just nothing but top respect for all these guys, and just really grateful fans in Kinnick can have a chance to salute them and honor them,” Ferentz said at media availability Tuesday. “Certainly, it’s not the end of their careers here, but it’s a very special.”

Some, like star returner and wide receiver Kaden Wetjen and defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett, will go through Senior Day ceremonies for the second time. Last season, both players walked through the tunnel knowing they may still get to play another season for the Hawkeyes.

This year, there’s no next time.

Hurkett is in his sixth season of college football. The Cedar Rapids native first arrived on campus for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, but wouldn’t see substantial playing time until 2022 after redshirting his freshman year and missing most of the 2021 campaign with an injury. Hurkett played in all 13 games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before earning the starting job last year, a role he has held ever since.

Hurkett has also served as one of Iowa’s four team captains this year, alongside Koen Entringer, Mark Gronowski, and Logan Jones.

“I think this will be a little bit more special just to know that it really is the last time,” Hurkett said. “And there’s no eligibility left, so just to soak it in and be with my brothers one last time in Kinnick will be really special.”

While Hurkett has played for the Hawkeyes for his entire career, some of the seniors have only experienced the “Swarm” for one or two seasons. Wide receiver Jacob Gill spent his first three seasons with Big Ten rival Northwestern before transferring to Iowa in 2024. Though Gill was on the other sideline, he witnessed “The Swarm” in each of his three years in Evanston, including once at Kinnick Stadium.

“When you get in here and you go out there and you swarm, it’s just special, just know that you’re going to battle with those guys next to you that you’re holding hands with,” Gill said. “It’s awesome. It’s different, and I enjoy it.”

“It’s been special,” Gill continued. Looking forward to bringing it to a close on Saturday.”

Saturday will likely be the Kinnick Stadium finale for star returner and wide receiver Kaden Wetjen, but even he isn’t entirely sure. Wetjen began his college career at the junior college level with Iowa Western before coming to Iowa in 2022. JUCO transfers, namely Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, have gained extra years of eligibility in the past.

Wetjen hasn’t considered the possibility of returning to Iowa should an extra year become available, choosing instead to focus on the present. He also participated in Senior Day ceremonies last year, and is trying to “soak it all in.”

“It’ll be a cool experience again, just to walk out there with the guys the last time,” Wetjen said. “We have games left and we’re gonna finish the season out the right way.”

Injury updates

Offensive lineman Beau Stephens, Kade Pieper, Gennings Dunker all left the USC game with various injuries. Ferentz doesn’t know the exact status of their injuries, but says all three could play against Michigan State.

“I think it’s all realistic to think all three of them have a good chance to play,” Ferentz said. “Right now I’m optimistic, but cautiously optimistic.”

Fourth-year defensive back also went down with a injury against USC and didn’t return to the game. Hall was later spotted wearing a sling on the sidelines. While Ferentz is hopeful his trio of offensive lineman would play on Saturday, he is concerned about Hall’s status.

“He’s [Hall] working through it, we’ll see how it goes,” Ferentz said. “I’m not overly optimistic.”

Should Hall miss the game, Ferentz will turn to junior Deshaun Lee to fill the void.

“If he [Hall] can’t go, Deshaun will jump in there and do a good job,” Ferentz said.

Game notes