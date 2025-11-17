Arts events to check out over fall break

With the weather cooling and school out for fall break, the Iowa City arts and entertainment scene is still bustling for the week of Thanksgiving. If you’re looking for events happening next week, here are eight arts and entertainment events for all your creative fun.

Aubrey and Cassidy Karsyn Band at Elray’s Live & Dive — Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

If you’re looking for some live music, singer-songwriter Aubrey will be performing at Elray’s Live & Dive at 9 p.m. Immediately following, the Cassidy Karsyn Band will be playing from 10 p.m. on Nov. 21 to 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 22.

“Mrs. Warren’s Profession” at FilmScene – Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.

For some movie entertainment, FilmScene is showing the 2025 film, “Mrs. Warren’s Profession,” as part of their film series “National Theatre Live.” The series features recorded broadcasts of the London Royal Theatre performances. The film is about Mrs. Warren and her daughter, Vivie, played by real-life mother and daughter Imelda Staunton and Bessie Carter, and is based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1893 play.

ICCSO Fall Concert – Resonant Roots at The Englert – Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

For some classical music entertainment, this free concert will be held at 3 p.m. at The Englert Theatre. Featuring composer and viola soloist James Preucil, who will be performing works by Mendelssohn, Bartók, Price, Hindemith, and his own composition for a Violin and String Orchestra.

Noirvember: Night and the City at FilmScene – Nov. 23 at 4:15 p.m. and Nov.25 at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking for some media entertainment, FilmScene is showing the 1950 film, “Night and the City” as part of their latest series, “Noirvemember.” Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the film centers around hustler Henry Fabian, whose schemes have gotten him nowhere, and he desires an easier life. He stumbles upon wrestler Gregorius the Great, who offers him a chance to earn some easy money. Tickets can be purchased on FilmScene’s website.

School’s Out at the Stanley | Bottle Cap Wreath – Nov. 26 at 2 p.m.

To help you get into the holiday spirit, the Stanley Museum is holding a wreath-making class at 2 p.m. as part of its series, “School’s Out at the Stanley.” Participants will make wreaths out of bottle caps, holiday items, and other supplies. While the project is geared towards school-aged children, the museum welcomes all abilities and experience levels. You can reserve your spot on Stanley’s website.

Open Mic Jam at AlleyCat – Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

For some Thanksgiving music-themed fun, AlleyCat is hosting its monthly open mic jam held on the last Wednesday of every month. Every performer is allowed a 30-minute slot and is encouraged to sign up in advance. AlleyCat encourages performers to arrive at 8:20 p.m. to get their assigned slots.

Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” at Riverside – Nov. 28 – Dec. 13

Riverside Theatre begins its production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” on Nov. 28. A classic murder mystery, the play centers around a couple who establish a bed-and-breakfast in the English countryside. In true Agatha Christie fashion, their first guests are six people with secrets to hide. As a snowstorm confines them to the house and a murderer is revealed to be on the loose, all the guests are now suspects. Tickets can be purchased on Riverside’s website.

Pine Needle Ornament – Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For some more Christmas craft entertainment, Beadology Iowa is holding an ornament-making class. Class registration is $156 and includes all materials and tools needed to make the ornaments. Participants will learn basic pine needle coiling according to Beadology and will make an angel or tree for the center of the ornament. The instructor for the class will be Marilyn Moore. Interested persons can register in person, via phone, or online.