The Daily Iowan
Photos: men’s National Wrestling Duals round 3 vs Oklahoma State

Ethan McLaughlin, Photojournalist
November 16, 2025
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa No.2 184-pound Angelo Ferrari silences the Cowboy Crowd during following his 4-2 win over Oklahoma State No.4 184-pound Zach Ryder session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16.

The BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma was rocking for the National Wrestling Duals semifinal rivalry matchup between the No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cowboys 18-16.

The third round semifinal matchup was filled with close matches and upsets. The dual kicked off with Iowa No.10 125-pound Dean Petersen defeated Oklahoma State No.2 Troy Spratley 5-4 with a late 3rd period takedown. Iowa’s No.9 141-pound Nasir Bailey, and No.2 165-pound Michael Caliendo were also by OSU’s Sergio Vego and LaDarion Lockett. 

Oklahoma State saw their No.4 149-pound Casey Swiderski fall to Iowa’s Ryder Block, as well as their No.9 197-pound Cody Merrill fall to Iowa’s Massoma Endene 4-3. That upset put the nail in the coffin as the Cowboys forfeited at 285 after going down 18-10.

The headlining matchup entering the dual was between the two redshirt freshmen at 184, where Iowa’s No.2 Angelo Ferrari defeated Oklahoma State’s Zack Ryder 4-2.

The loss will put Oklahoma State into the 3rd place match against Nebraska. The two teams will get right back on the mat to wrestle again on Sunday, Nov.16. Iowa will look forward to the championship match against Ohio State, who took care of Nebraska in dominant fashion. The championship match will grant the winner a prize of 200 thousand dollars, and will take place later tonight at 6pm.

Fans view the tournament bracket before session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Iowa No.10 125-pound Dean Petersen attempts to slide by Oklahoma State No.2 125-pound Troy Spratley during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Petersen defeated Spratley 5-4. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Iowa fans celebrate the 5-4 victory of Iowa No.10 125-pound Dean Petersen over Oklahoma State No.2 125-pound Troy Spratley during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Oklahoma State No.4 149-pound Casey Swiderski sweeps the leg of Iowa 149-pound Ryder Block during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Block defeated Swiderski 5-3. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Oklahoma State athletic trainer Nick Goldstein signals for a three-point takedown during the match between Oklahoma State 133-pound Ronnie Ramirez and Iowa No.3 133-pound Drake Ayala during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Ayala defeated Ramirez 7-4 in sudden victory. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Oklahoma State fans signal for a three point takedown during the match between Oklahoma State 133-pound Ronnie Ramirez and Iowa No.3 133-pound Drake Ayala during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma onSunday, November 16, 2025. Ayala defeated Ramirez 7-4 in sudden victory. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Iowa head coach Tom Brands argues with an official over a replay review during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Oklahoma State No.4 157-pound Landon Robideau celebrates following his 16-5 victory over Iowa 157-pound Victor Voinovich III during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-10. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Iowa No.2 184-pound Angelo Ferrari fights to keep control over Oklahoma State No.4 184-pound Zach Ryder during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Ferrari defeated Ryder 4-2. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Iowa Wrestlers cheer on Iowa 197-pound Massoma Endene during his match against Oklahoma State No.9 197-pound Cody Merrill during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Endene defeated Merrill 4-3. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Iowa 197-pound Massoma Endene puts up the finger guns following is 4-3 victory over Oklahoma State No.9 197-pound Cody Merrill during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)
Iowa No.10 125-pound Dean Petersen celebrates following his 5-4 victory over Oklahoma State No.2 125-pound Troy Spratley during session three of the 2025 National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No.5 Oklahoma State Cowboys 18-16. (Ethan McLaughlin)

 

