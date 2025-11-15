Photos: men’s National Wrestling Duals round 2 vs Illinois

Wrestling fans travelled to the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma to kick off the 2025 National Duels Invitational sponsored by Paycom. In the second round, the No.3 Iowa Hawkeyes took on the No.15 Illinois Fighting Illini. The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 24-13.

Following their comfortable victory over Missouri in the first round, Iowa had another decisive victory over Illinois with the Illini only winning three of the ten matchups.

The dual saw a Big Ten and NCAA championship rematch at 133 with Iowa’s Drake Ayala and Illinois’ Lucas Byrd meeting once again. Byrd once again got the better of Ayala, winning the match 7-2 with strong 3rd period defense.

Iowa’s transferred continue to shine, highlighted in this dual by Nasir Bailey with a17-2 tech fall victory over Illinois’ Joey Ruzic. Massoma Endene continues his standout performance in the tournament with a dominant 14-4 victory over Cade Lautt at 197.

With the win, Iowa will move on to the semifinals of the tournament where they will be back in the BOK center tomorrow at 10am on Sunday, Nov. 16 where they will face off against Oklahoma State. The loss will put Illinois into the loser’s side of the bracket, where they will work towards 5th place. Their next matchup will be at 7pm on Saturday, Nov. 15.