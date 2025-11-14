No. 9 Iowa field hockey falls to Duke, 2-1, in NCAA Tournament

The Iowa field hockey team fell, 2-1, to No. 8 Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Hawkeyes finished the season as the ninth-ranked squad in Division I with a 14-6 record.

The Blue Devils barely outshot the Hawkeyes, 13-12, but scored two unanswered goals to take the victory. Iowa is now 30-29 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

“This game doesn’t define our season,” Iowa head coach Lisa Cellucci told Hawkeye Sports. “We had a fantastic season, including playing ourselves into the Sweet 16. I thought this group battled all year long with a tough schedule. I am very proud of them, and that they left everything on the field.”

Iowa opened the first period with five shots and five penalty corners, but neither team could register a tally. Third-year Dionne Van Aalsum put Iowa on the board in the second period. The score marked her 28th goal of the year and placed eighth all-time in career goals at Iowa.

HAWKS ARE ON THE BOARD FIRST ‼️‼️ Dionne van Aalsum x #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/hrIndhPJXT — Iowa Field Hockey (@iowafieldhockey) November 14, 2025

Senior Mia Magnotta collected five saves for Iowa, but Duke first-year Juliette Schulten snuck one past Magnotta to tie the game. The score was initially ruled a foul on the Blue Devils, but a challenge reversed the call.

Duke struck again the fourth quarter with a goal from senior Alaina McVeigh, whose backhanded shot found the back of the net just inside the far post. The Blue Devils’ second goal came at a one-player advantage, as a yellow card forced the Hawkeyes to play down one.

Iowa managed five shots in the second half to Duke’s eight. With Magnotta pulled from the game, the Hawkeyes managed one last push, but couldn’t score on a penalty corner to tie the game.

Duke (13-7) advanced to the quarterfinals to take on top-seeded North Carolina.