Iowa City State Rep. Adam Zabner announces reelection campaign

State Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, announced he is running for reelection on Thursday. The Iowa City lawmaker has worked on increasing accessibility in Iowa and advocating for University of Iowa students during his time in the state capitol.

Zabner represents Iowa House District 90, which includes the UI and the surrounding area. Zabner is the son of Venezuelan immigrants and was born in Iowa City. He has represented the district since 2022.

Zabner said Iowa is heading in the wrong direction and, “Iowa City deserves a fighter in Des Moines.”

“I’ve always stood up to MAGA extremism,” Zabner said in a news release Thursday. “I love this community, and I’m ready to keep fighting. I believe Iowa can lead on the biggest problems facing our country.”

Zabner said he believes Democrats can turn the state around in 2026 and lower costs, strengthen public schools, and improve health care for Iowans.

“I’m proud to have this community beside me in that fight, and I hope to earn your support for another term,” Zabner said.

Zabner is up for reelection in the 2026 midterm election.