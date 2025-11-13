The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Sports: Iowa Baseball Heads Into the Offseason

After concluding their Fall Slate of games, the Iowa Baseball team now heads into the winter offseason.
Ryan Paris, DITV Sports
November 13, 2025
Samantha DeFily
Iowa first baseman Blake Guerin waves off the pitcher during a baseball game between Iowa and Illinois State at Duane Banks Baseball Stadium in Iowa City on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Guerin earned one RBI. The Redbirds defeated the Hawkeyes, 6-5.
