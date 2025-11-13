The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12 of the Iowa football season

See where the Hawkeyes end up in our power rankings before heading west to take on USC.
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor
November 13, 2025
Reece Schrader
Iowa wide receiver Reece Vander Zee flies to first down marker during a football game between the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 9 Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday, Nov 8, 2025. The Ducks defeated the Hawkeyes 18-6. Vander Zee secured 25 receiving yards for the Hawkeyes.

Power Rankings 

  1. Indiana – This team proved it can win in different ways. Still the best team in the league. 
  2. Ohio State – The Buckeyes have a cakewalk schedule until The Game. 
  3. Oregon – You just have to tip your cap to the Ducks. Winning in Kinnick isn’t easy. 
  4. USC – Can it match Iowa’s physicality this weekend? 
  5. Iowa – Best 6-3 team in the country. 
  6. Michigan – Wolverines had a bye week last weekend. 
  7. Nebraska – Did not expect the Huskers to win in the Rose Bowl. 
  8. Illinois – Champaign is the smelliest town I’ve ever been to. 
  9. Minnesota – P.J. Fleck’s boat is barely above water. 
  10. Northwestern – Good fight against USC, but that just doesn’t cut it. 
  11. Washington – I was wrong. This is NOT an underrated team, it’s a mid team. 
  12. Penn State – How many more brutal losses can this team take? 
  13. UCLA – The Bruins just ran out of time against Nebraska. 
  14. Rutgers – Can it get to six wins? 
  15. Maryland – Mike Locksley is allergic to winning in November. 
  16. Michigan State – The Spartans are awful. 
  17. Wisconsin – How in the heck do you win a game with your punter as the leading passer? 
  18. Purdue – Purdue’s season is off the rails (pun intended). 

Matchups 

Autzen Stadium: Minnesota (6-3, 4-2) @ No. 8 Oregon (8-1, 5-1) 

Eugene, OR 

Where/when to watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on FOX | Line: Oregon -24.5 | O/U: 46.5 

Oregon barely escaped Iowa City with a victory, and they’ll roll over Minnesota at home. 

Memorial Stadium: Wisconsin (3-6, 1-5) @ No. 2 Indiana (10-0, 7-0) 

Bloomington, IN 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Indiana -30.5 | O/U: 44.5 

Wisconsin’s leading passer will probably be its leading passer again in this one, but expect a 60-point Hoosier win. 

Wrigley Field: No. 18 Michigan (7-2, 5-1) @ Northwestern (5-4, 3-3) 

Chicago, IL 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Michigan -9.5 | O/U: 41.5 

I love Wrigley Field, but playing football on baseball fields is the stupidest thing in sports. 

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: No. 21 Iowa (6-3, 4-2) @ No. 17 USC (7-2, 5-1) 

Los Angeles, CA 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: USC -6.5 | O/U: 49.5 

Can Iowa finally end its West Coast woes? A heavy dose of black and gold in the stands will help. 

Spartan Stadium: Penn State (3-6, 0-6) @ Michigan State (3-6, 0-6) 

East Lansing, MI 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 on CBS | Line: Penn State -6.5 | O/U: 49.5 

Why in the heck is this game on CBS? It must love televising these big-time games. 

Memorial Stadium: Maryland (4-5, 1-5) @ Illinois (6-3, 3-3) 

Champaign, IL 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Illinois -14.5 | O/U: 53.5 

Matt McGowan picked this Maryland team to make the Big Ten Championship Game in September. 

Husky Stadium: Purdue (2-8, 0-7) @ Washington (6-3, 3-3) 

Seattle, WA 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Washington -16.5 | O/U: 54.5 

I still can’t believe Washington lost to WISCONSIN. Is Jedd Fisch looking for his next job? 

Ohio Stadium: UCLA (3-6, 3-3) @ No. 1 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) 

Columbus, OH 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Ohio State -31.5 | O/U: 49.5 

The UCLA making a bowl game discussions were fun while they lasted.

