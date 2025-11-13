Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12 of the Iowa football season

Power Rankings
- Indiana – This team proved it can win in different ways. Still the best team in the league.
- Ohio State – The Buckeyes have a cakewalk schedule until The Game.
- Oregon – You just have to tip your cap to the Ducks. Winning in Kinnick isn’t easy.
- USC – Can it match Iowa’s physicality this weekend?
- Iowa – Best 6-3 team in the country.
- Michigan – Wolverines had a bye week last weekend.
- Nebraska – Did not expect the Huskers to win in the Rose Bowl.
- Illinois – Champaign is the smelliest town I’ve ever been to.
- Minnesota – P.J. Fleck’s boat is barely above water.
- Northwestern – Good fight against USC, but that just doesn’t cut it.
- Washington – I was wrong. This is NOT an underrated team, it’s a mid team.
- Penn State – How many more brutal losses can this team take?
- UCLA – The Bruins just ran out of time against Nebraska.
- Rutgers – Can it get to six wins?
- Maryland – Mike Locksley is allergic to winning in November.
- Michigan State – The Spartans are awful.
- Wisconsin – How in the heck do you win a game with your punter as the leading passer?
- Purdue – Purdue’s season is off the rails (pun intended).
Matchups
Autzen Stadium: Minnesota (6-3, 4-2) @ No. 8 Oregon (8-1, 5-1)
Eugene, OR
Where/when to watch: Friday at 8 p.m. on FOX | Line: Oregon -24.5 | O/U: 46.5
Oregon barely escaped Iowa City with a victory, and they’ll roll over Minnesota at home.
Memorial Stadium: Wisconsin (3-6, 1-5) @ No. 2 Indiana (10-0, 7-0)
Bloomington, IN
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: Indiana -30.5 | O/U: 44.5
Wisconsin’s leading passer will probably be its leading passer again in this one, but expect a 60-point Hoosier win.
Wrigley Field: No. 18 Michigan (7-2, 5-1) @ Northwestern (5-4, 3-3)
Chicago, IL
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Michigan -9.5 | O/U: 41.5
I love Wrigley Field, but playing football on baseball fields is the stupidest thing in sports.
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: No. 21 Iowa (6-3, 4-2) @ No. 17 USC (7-2, 5-1)
Los Angeles, CA
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: USC -6.5 | O/U: 49.5
Can Iowa finally end its West Coast woes? A heavy dose of black and gold in the stands will help.
Spartan Stadium: Penn State (3-6, 0-6) @ Michigan State (3-6, 0-6)
East Lansing, MI
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 on CBS | Line: Penn State -6.5 | O/U: 49.5
Why in the heck is this game on CBS? It must love televising these big-time games.
Memorial Stadium: Maryland (4-5, 1-5) @ Illinois (6-3, 3-3)
Champaign, IL
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Illinois -14.5 | O/U: 53.5
Matt McGowan picked this Maryland team to make the Big Ten Championship Game in September.
Husky Stadium: Purdue (2-8, 0-7) @ Washington (6-3, 3-3)
Seattle, WA
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Washington -16.5 | O/U: 54.5
I still can’t believe Washington lost to WISCONSIN. Is Jedd Fisch looking for his next job?
Ohio Stadium: UCLA (3-6, 3-3) @ No. 1 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0)
Columbus, OH
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Ohio State -31.5 | O/U: 49.5
The UCLA making a bowl game discussions were fun while they lasted.