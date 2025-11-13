Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12 of the Iowa football season

Power Rankings

Indiana – This team proved it can win in different ways. Still the best team in the league.

Ohio State – The Buckeyes have a cakewalk schedule until The Game.

Oregon – You just have to tip your cap to the Ducks. Winning in Kinnick isn’t easy.

USC – Can it match Iowa’s physicality this weekend?

Iowa – Best 6-3 team in the country.

Michigan – Wolverines had a bye week last weekend.

Nebraska – Did not expect the Huskers to win in the Rose Bowl.

Illinois – Champaign is the smelliest town I’ve ever been to.

Minnesota – P.J. Fleck’s boat is barely above water.

Northwestern – Good fight against USC, but that just doesn’t cut it.

Washington – I was wrong. This is NOT an underrated team, it’s a mid team.

Penn State – How many more brutal losses can this team take?

UCLA – The Bruins just ran out of time against Nebraska.

Rutgers – Can it get to six wins?

Maryland – Mike Locksley is allergic to winning in November.

Michigan State – The Spartans are awful.

Wisconsin – How in the heck do you win a game with your punter as the leading passer?