After beating brain cancer, Blake Bonta is fighting for others

Blake Bonta’s birthday party ended in a headache. Two days later, he couldn’t walk.

“It was almost like he was intoxicated,” Blake’s father, Justin Bonta, said to describe his then nine-year-old’s stumbling.

Blake was also regularly getting sick at school. Assuming it was anxiety-induced, the Bontas began to homeschool their son.

But it quickly became clear that something far more serious was happening.

A trip to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, told the Bonta family Blake had a mass in the back of his brain. Soon after, the Bontas were sent to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital, where doctors diagnosed Blake with a rare form of brain cancer called Medulloblastoma.

This type of cancer starts in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls movement, balance, and coordination. As the tumor grows, it can block the flow of the fluid that protects the brain and spine. Unlike some brain tumors that stay in one place, Medulloblastoma can spread to other parts of the body.

In Blake’s case, the cancer had already spread to his spine. Treatment began quickly. Blake underwent multiple surgeries, six weeks of radiation, and six months of chemotherapy.

“After surgery, he couldn’t reach to grab a cup,” Justin said. “And he had to learn to walk again.”

Blake never complained. He never cried. And now he is two years cancer-free.

During his days spent at Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Blake says he enjoyed drinking hot chocolate, ordering everything on the menu, looking at the sky, and watching movies.

“And getting chemotherapy five days a week,” Justin added.

In the hardest moments, Blake had a loyal visitor to lift his spirits: the family’s dog, Poppy. She became a bright spot in the hospital halls during Blake’s 110-day stay, a reminder of home and hope.

Today, Blake’s life has returned to a new normal of playing video games, building Legos, and spending time with family. When Blake returns back to Stead Family Children’s Hospital, his care team conducts two-hour MRIs to ensure the tumor has not returned.

“He’s an absolute warrior for everything he went through,” Justin said. “He did it with a smile on his face the entire time.”

That same strength drives Blake’s next mission: making sure other kids don’t have to spend as many days in the hospital as he did. Through fundraising, Blake has already raised over $100,000 for pediatric brain tumor research.

“That’s my life goal.”