A look at ICCSD’s top 10 nationally recognized superintendent

When Iowa City Community School District, or ICCSD, Superintendent Matt Degner first learned he had been named one of the Education Insider’s top 10 superintendents in the nation in 2025, “humbling” was the first word that came to his mind.

For Degner, this recognition is less about a personal achievement and more so highlighting the success of the district itself.

“It feels a little validating, right, about some of the work we’re doing,” Degner said. “Yes, it’s my name that gets attached to the award, but it’s a sign of success for the district.”

Degner, now entering his sixth year as superintendent in the district, said he stepped into his role during a turbulent time for public education. Declining enrollment, chronic absenteeism, and low academic proficiency were all impacts of COVID-19 on students after the pandemic. In 2022, 74 percent of eighth graders were below proficient in math, and 68 percent of fourth graders were below proficient in reading.

Degner began as the interim superintendent in 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools and the community was grappling with social issues, including the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Beginning his tenure in this environment of social unrest caused Degner to learn a lot in a short period of time.

“One of the biggest takeaways right away was that we can do hard things together,” Degner said. “If we come together as a collective and listen — even when we don’t all agree — we can work through tough challenges.”

This belief in collaboration extends throughout the district. School board member Lisa Williams said Degner’s ability to build trust across different groups in the district is one of his defining strengths.

“Since becoming superintendent, he has prioritized engagement with our board, staff, and the community,” Williams said. “Not only is he visible, but he listens, collects information, and then follows up as promised.”

As a member of the school board, Williams works closely with Degner to combat issues in the district. Williams said Degner does behind-the-scenes work, including attending community meetings and events, overseeing various committees such as the Urban Education Network Steering Committee, a committee comprised of superintendents across the state, and individually meeting with groups when issues arise.

“The role of superintendent is demanding and challenging, and what I think sets Matt apart is his dedication to putting in the work to build these relationships,” Williams said.

Whether through sports, the fine arts, or academics, Degner said he believes culture is essential for students to build connections within their schools.

“Every student deserves to be part of something great,” Degner said.“Whatever that connection point is, I just want students to have an awesome experience doing something they enjoy and find purpose in.”

This vision is represented in the district’s long-term plan, ICCSD 2030. This initiative focuses on early childhood access, expanded student opportunities, and innovative learning opportunities, according to the district’s website.

Degner is specifically proud of the recent expansion of full-day preschool to every elementary school in the district. He said this effort reflects the district’s commitment to equitable opportunities.

“There’s probably no more important indicator for life success than a high-quality early childhood education,” Degner said.

Degner also pointed to the coursework and extracurricular opportunities as an area of pride. Having grown up in a small town in Iowa, Degner said he had nowhere near the opportunities students in ICCSD have.

Despite the national honor, Degner said the award does not change the direction of the district. Instead, it reinforces that the district is moving the right way.

“I don’t think an award like that changes you,” Degner said. “It should validate that you’re on the right path …and remind you that [the district] can always improve.”