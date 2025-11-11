Seven movies to close out 2025

2025 has been a great year for movies so far, with big action-packed blockbusters and high-grossing heartfelt romcoms, and it’s not over yet. With under two months left, these highly anticipated seven films are closing out the year with a bang.

The Running Man — Nov. 14

Starring Glen Powell, “The Running Man” is the next big-screen Stephen King adaptation. The film follows Ben Richards, a man who desperately needs to find a way to earn money to support his family. In his desperation, Richards turns toward a government-run gameshow, where, if he survives 30 days, he’ll win $1 billion. However, Richards will be hunted down by an army of hitmen hired to kill him throughout the duration of the show.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t — Nov. 14

Nine years after the last installment of the series, “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” sees the Horsemen return to the theaters. The original Horsemen, played by actors Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, return and unite with new members in their biggest heist yet. Setting out to steal a diamond, the Horsemen target notoriously dangerous criminals and utilize their magic and illusions to make the stunt possible.

Wicked: For Good — Nov. 21

A year after the first part was released, “Wicked: For Good” will close out the story of Elphaba and Galinda in the second film of the two-part Broadway musical adaptation. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return in their roles and continue to impress the world with their musical and acting talents as Elphaba and Galinda, proving Elphaba is not the evil witch everyone deems her to be.

Zootopia 2 — Nov. 26

Another sequel film, “Zootopia 2” continues the story of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde nine years after the original “Zootopia.” Introducing new animals such as birds, reptiles, and amphibians, the beloved rabbit cop and reformed con artist fox are teaming up once again to solve an even more dangerously intricate case than the last.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 — Dec. 5

Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, the “Five Nights at Freddy’s” series is back with a sequel taking place a year after the events of the previous film. Abby, the younger sister of security guard Mike, is curious about what happened to her animatronic friends and decides to sneak out to visit them. However, in doing so, she ultimately unleashes the horrors back onto her family, who tried to keep the truth from her. Now, Mike has to save his sister once more and face off against the animatronics that almost took his life a year ago.

The Housemaid — Dec. 19

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, “The Housemaid” is a new film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s popular mystery novel series of the same title. “The Housemaid” follows Millie, played by Sweeney, who is a struggling young woman who applies to become a housemaid for a wealthy couple. However, things aren’t what they seem at the Winchester house, and soon Millie finds herself caught up in more than just cooking and cleaning.

Avatar: Fire and Ash — Dec. 19

James Cameron whisks audiences back into the world of Pandora with “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the third installment of the franchise. This time, Jake and his family encounter a new tribe of Na’vi, the Ash People, who are more aggressive than any of the Na’vi they have met thus far and base themselves around fire. Battling with the new tribe and old foes, the threat on Pandora escalates, and Jake needs to convince the Ash People to help save their planet.