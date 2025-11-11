Point/Counterpoint | What’s the best month for sports?

October

October is the melting pot of sports seasons. It has just about everything for everyone.

In terms of championship season, you’ve got the MLB playoffs and the WNBA Finals. The MLB has one of the best playoffs in all of sports. The iconic moments are off the charts, and tensions are high from the top of the first to the bottom of the ninth.

The WNBA has seen a huge surge in popularity, with elite players like A’Ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier headlining championship contenders. Need I mention Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers as well?

On top of that, fans are treated to football, whether NCAA or NFL, on just about every day of the week with the nitty-gritty stretch of the season in full swing. The excitement of the NBA and NHL starting takes over around mid-to-late October. Even Premier League soccer and the Champions League are underway for European soccer fans.

There’s no better time to sit and watch sports than a crisp fall day. October is arguably the best fall month, with temperatures right in that sweet spot between September heat and November chill.

Yes, the March argument comes loaded with the oh-so-loved March Madness tournament as well as late-season NBA and NHL. But October has just about everything, and there’s something to watch every night of the week.

March

March is by far the best month for sports, and the ensuing frenzy known as March Madness is just one example.

While the NBA and NHL do start in October, the games don’t carry nearly as much meaning. Sure, it’s nice to root for your favorite team and catch the action however you can, but a hot start for a team doesn’t mean that much in an 82-game season.

By the time March arrives, the pack leaders have been established and the games are much more exciting, with fans looking to see where their squad will end up in preparation for the NBA’s Play-in Tournaments and both league’s subsequent playoffs. The games have a lot more weight, and the teams have a lot more at stake in the near future.MLB Opening Day will take place on March 25, 2026, with the New York Yankees taking on the San Francisco Giants in a standalone spectacle. The rest of the league will commence play the next day.

You can’t forget March Madness, arguably one of the greatest sporting events of all time. While it’s more fun to enjoy events like the World Series with knowledge about the sport and the two competing squads, anyone can partake in the randomness of March Madness. Just fill out a bracket, and given the probability of upsets, you have as good of a chance of perfection as the “experts.”

The men’s and women’s Final Four draws millions of eyes. Even without Caitlin Clark, the 2025 Women’s Final Four still featured the third-highest average viewership in its history.

The numbers, the traditions, the tournaments, and the sweet, sweet upsets all confirm what’s already known — that March is the best month for sports.