How a herd of goats is reviving Iowa’s prairie

Off the Coral Strip Trail in Coralville, a dozen goats and their kids wander through the trees, tugging at vines and low branches on a sloped patch of prairie remnant. The animals aren’t just there for show — they are the newest tool in the University of Iowa’s push for sustainable land management.

Partnering with former UI educator and Restoration Specialist Tamra Elliott, the UI Office of Sustainability is using the goats to clear invasive plants that choke native growth and threaten the ecology in prairie remnants like those along the Coral Strip Trail.

According to the Iowa Prairie Network, prairie remnants are tiny surviving patches of Iowa’s original prairie, of which less than 0.1 percent remain, and they provide an important habitat for native plants and animals. Restoring them helps protect the soil and its nutrients and maintain

plant communities.

Director of the UI’s Office of Sustainability and the Environment, Stratis Giannakouros, said goats provide a much more sustainable way to restore the landscapes than any common landscaping methods.

“There’s no good way to [remove every invasive plant] effectively with human beings. It’s too labor intensive and expensive to hand pull all that stuff,” Giannakouros said. “It turns out goats are really good at eating the stuff that we don’t want to be there and then creating room for the things we want to grow back.”