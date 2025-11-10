Iowa Democrats look ahead to midterms at annual dinner

DES MOINES — Following nationwide gains for Democrats last Tuesday, and a year of success for Iowa Democrats running in special elections, Iowa Democrats rallied at their annual Liberty and Justice Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Sunday.

Democrats hope to continue their success into next year’s midterm elections, where they face a slate of competitive races in statewide and federal elections.

The annual celebration comes after Democrats won off-cycle elections in New Jersey and Virginia, and after a year of Iowa Democrats picking up seats — even in parts of Iowa where Republicans win by large margins historically — in special elections. Iowa Democrats won three out of the four special elections called this year.

Iowa Democrats face favorable odds in 2026, with Iowa’s 1st and 3rd Congressional districts rated as toss-ups by election forecasters, like Sabato’s Crystal Ball. Iowa’s U.S. Senate race is listed as “likely Republican” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball, one step from “toss-up,” and Iowa’s governor’s race is showing momentum for Democrats.

“Democrats know we can win anywhere in Iowa,” Iowa Democrats Chair Rita Hart said on Sunday. “Ladies and gentlemen, it is clear the path to victory is paved by continuing to be a party that was built by and for working people. The Democratic victories that we saw nationwide last Tuesday and the special election victories in Iowa show that people are hearing our message.”

Hart said with a host of strong candidates running for state and federal office in the state, Iowa Democrats have momentum going into the midterm elections and an opportunity to change the leadership in Iowa.

“I know one thing about these candidates: they care so deeply about their communities, and they know that Iowa can do better,” Hart said. “I’m also confident in 2026 that we will have the strongest Democratic ticket in Iowa in a generation.”

Hart said talking about “kitchen table issues” will bring Iowa Democrats success in 2026 as they point out Iowa Republicans’ support for the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and tariffs.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” makes large cuts to Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, food assistance programs, and other spending to the tune of $1.5 trillion of dollars and is estimated to leave millions without health insurance.

The law also makes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts by making Trump’s 2017 bill, the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” permanent, increasing the child tax credit, increasing the standard deduction, rolling back green energy tax credits, and limiting taxes on tips and overtime.

“We cannot afford to continue to live under Republican control,” Hart said. “Now is the time for Democrats to stand up with their fellow Iowans and say, ‘Time for change. Time for change.’”

State Auditor and gubernatorial hopeful Rob Sand said it is time for change in Iowa because “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely,” and Democrats need the power to put a check on Iowa Republicans’ power after nearly a decade of one-party control.

“Not just to change who’s in the governor’s office, but to elect new representation for the state of Iowa up and down the ballot,” Sand said Sunday.

Hart said Iowa Democrats must work together to enact that change.

“This is our time, “ Hart said. “It’s going to take every single one of us working together to be successful in 2026. It’s time for a change here in the state of Iowa.”

Democrats call on Iowa Republicans to end the shutdown, fund health care

The shutdown has entered day 40 as federal lawmakers quibble over health care spending and extend Affordable Care Act tax credits that help make the federal marketplace insurance more affordable.

Those who receive marketplace insurance are expected to see their premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximums skyrocket this year as more people than ever buy into marketplace insurance plans.

However, the costs are expected to triple in some cases, and advocates worry the plans will become unaffordable without enhanced tax credits that were passed in 2021 in the American Rescue Plan Act, and expired on Nov. 1.

Democrats are refusing to vote for a Republican continuing resolution unless it includes an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits and reinstating the nearly $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid spending.

Republicans have held they want a clean continuing resolution that does not include any new spending and instead extends the current spending levels for seven weeks to continue budget negotiations.

The shutdown has rippled through the economy, with federal food assistance programs currently out of money as the Trump administration battles against using emergency funds to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program, or SNAP. Advocates are arguing in court that the Trump administration is required to use the contingency funds to fund SNAP.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court has granted an administrative stay, or pause, on a lower court’s order that the administration fund the program.

Hart called on Iowa’s congressional delegation to work to end the shutdown instead of a “seven-week paid vacation,” referring to the U.S. House of Representatives being sent back to their districts for district work time during the shutdown.

“Congress is so dysfunctional that it can’t even work together to keep the government open,” Hart said. “It’s time to elect people who will work across the aisle.”

The dinner comes as lawmakers move towards a compromise to end the shutdown, likely without any immediate action on Affordable Care Act tax credits.

U.S. Senate candidate Nathan Sage, a Democrat from Knoxville, Iowa, said the fight over health care funding flusters him because it is personal.

“I’ve been fighting my whole life just to make it in this world,” Sage said. He said millions will likely lose health care because of this move. “If we learned anything from Tuesday night is that people need affordability. People need a life where they can actually make it in this world.”

Iowa Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, who is running for Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat, said he would not be beholden to party leaders in Congress.

“I will never hesitate to challenge Democratic leaders like Chuck Schumer, who said that we should write off blue-collar voters in rural America,” Wahls said. “Iowa needs a senator who doesn’t work for Chuck Schumer or for Donald Trump or the billionaires — we need a senator who works for us.”

Mark Kelley calls on Iowa Democrats to keep fighting.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelley, D-Arizona, joined the dinner via video on Sunday as he works to help resolve the shutdown. He called on Iowa Democrats to use the momentum to enact change in Iowa.

“I know we can win back our power, power to make our lives better, and together, we can lower costs, have corporations pay their fair share, make sure working families can get ahead, and so much more,” Kelley said in the pre-recorded video. “And that’s why we’re in this fight. We have to use this energy and this momentum from this week to organize and mobilize and work as a team.”

Kelley has narrowly won back-to-back election campaigns in the burgeoning swing state of Arizona. In 2020, he narrowly edged out U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Arizona, during a special election following the death of former U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona.

He won reelection in 2022 when he narrowly fought off Republican challenger Blake Masters, a venture capitalist who ran with Trump’s endorsement.

Kelley said he is frustrated with the lack of progress on resolving the shutdown, especially since the U.S. House of Representatives is not in session.

“I’m still in Washington this weekend trying to find solutions, but it’s not easy when one chamber of Congress isn’t even here,” Kelley said. “That’s not what our leaders should be doing when millions of Americans are being hit with unaffordable increases to their health care premiums. I’m frustrated too, but that’s something we can change.”