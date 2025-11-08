Photos: No. 20 Iowa football vs. No. 9 Oregon

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes 18-16 at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025.

Oregon led in total yards with 373 to Iowa’s 239, while Iowa had possession for 33:20 to Oregon’s 26:40. Oregon forced two costly turnovers as well as a safety to help secure the victory.

Iowa’s defense remained strong as they held Oregon’s offense to only one trip into the end zone forcing field goals which was no problem for Atticus Sappington as he went 3-3 and a long of 46.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens drove a 58-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Hawkeyes a chance. But it was even later in the fourth quarter Mark Gronowski rushed in for a touchdown on fourth down but failed to take the lead with a 2-point conversion. The Ducks made an efficient last-minute drive, going 54 yards in 10 plays, using 1:48 of the remaining 1:51 of the clock and scoring the game-winning field goal.

Next, Iowa faces No. 19 USC in Los Angeles next Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. Oregon takes on Minnesota before taking on USC following.