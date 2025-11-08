Live updates | No. 20 Iowa hosts No. 9 Oregon

Following their second and final bye week of the season, the N0. 20 Iowa football team returns to Kinnick Stadium for a marquee matchup against No. 9 Oregon. Both teams enter the contest with hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff, but the loser of today’s game will likely be eliminated from contention. Led by star sophomore quarterback Dante Moore, the Ducks boast a balanced offensive attack that has scored 41.5 points per game this year, but the unit will be without leading wide receiver Dakorien Moore due to an injury. On the flip side, the Hawkeyes are clean on the injury front.

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs and first since 1994, a 40-18 Oregon victory. The Ducks are making their first visit to Kinnick Stadium since 1989, when Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was the Hawkeyes’ offensive line coach under Hayden Fry.

Kickoff from Kinnick Stadium is set for 2:40 p.m. on CBS.

COIN TOSS: Oregon wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half. Iowa will open the game with the football.

13:26 1Q: Iowa 0, Oregon 0, – Mark Gronowski had Jacob Gill open for a first down, but the pass is off the mark. Rhys Dakin’s punt is a wobbler that lands at the 49-yard line.

13:05 1Q: Iowa 0, Oregon 0 – The Ducks aren’t able to capitalize on the good field position and go three-and-out. The punt sails into the end zone for a touchback, and the Hawkeyes will begin their next series at the 25-yard line.

9:55 1Q: Oregon 2, Iowa 0 – Iowa gets the game’s first first down, but Gronowski’s pass on 3rd and 3 to Gill is again low. The ball is then snapped over Dakin’s head, and he is forced to kick it out of the back of the end zone for a safety. Oregon has the early lead.

5:16 1Q: Oregon 2, Iowa 0 – The Ducks drive deep into Iowa territory, but Dante Moore’s pass is intercepted by Hawkeye defensive back Deshaun Lee in the end zone. Iowa escapes danger.

1Q: Oregon 2, Iowa 0 – The Hawkeyes open with a couple of first downs, but a poorly executed 2nd down play halts the drive. Oregon will take over at its own 18.

This is a developing story. Check back here or @dipregame on X for updates.