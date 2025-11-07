Gunshots reported near Governor and Burlington Street

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Gunshots near Governor Street and Burlington Street were reported via the University of Iowa’s Hawk Alert Friday afternoon.

The Iowa City Police Department respond to a report of a shooting at in the 90 0 Block of East Burlington Street at 1:29 p.m., according to a news release from the department.

Witnesses reported gun shots, and responding officers recovered evidence of gunfire, according to the release.

A Hawk Alert released at 1:51 p.m. stated the suspect fled the scene on foot and was headed eastbound. The alert told individuals to avoid the area and remain in place. A second Hawk Alert, released at 1:53 p.m., stated the suspect was heading westbound from the scene. At 2:15 p.m., a third alert said no additional shots had been fired.

According to a 2:33 p.m. Hawk Alert, the Iowa City Police Department reported the incident was isolated and there is “no on-going threat to public.”

Six police vehicles were stationed between 917 E. College St. and 922 E. College St., which are both apartment complexes.