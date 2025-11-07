Gunshots reported near Governor and Burlington Street

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Gunshots near Governor Street and Burlington Street were reported via the University of Iowa’s Hawk Alert Friday afternoon.
The Iowa City Police Department respond to a report of a shooting at in the 90 0 Block of East Burlington Street at 1:29 p.m., according to a news release from the department.
Witnesses reported gun shots, and responding officers recovered evidence of gunfire, according to the release.
A Hawk Alert released at 1:51 p.m. stated the suspect fled the scene on foot and was headed eastbound. The alert told individuals to avoid the area and remain in place. A second Hawk Alert, released at 1:53 p.m., stated the suspect was heading westbound from the scene. At 2:15 p.m., a third alert said no additional shots had been fired.
According to a 2:33 p.m. Hawk Alert, the Iowa City Police Department reported the incident was isolated and there is “no on-going threat to public.”
Six police vehicles were stationed between 917 E. College St. and 922 E. College St., which are both apartment complexes.
Police dogs sniffed around the complexes, and the ICPD had drones surveilling the area. Officers were seen observing the area around a dumpster.
Lee Hermiston, public information officer, did not respond to comment at the time of publication.
UI classroom buildings, residence halls, and university buildings were placed on lock down. Students were instructed to shelter in place.
The 2:33 p.m. alert advised the public to resume normal activity.
Big Noon Kickoff, hosted by Fox on the Pentacrest, moved attendees inside Schaeffer Hall, with Jan Jensen, UI head women’s basketball coach, the UI women’s basketball team, and media personnel remaining inside with law enforcement until ICPD reported it was safe to resume activity.
The Iowa City Public Library temporarily sheltered in place for roughly 30 minutes in response to the security alter, according to a news release from the library. The shelter-in-place was lifted at 2:30 p.m. — all patrons and staff are safe, and the library has since resumed full operations.
The department reported the incident remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time, according to the news release.
Evan Watson contributed to this report.