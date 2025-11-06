One-on-one with Iowa defensive lineman Devan Kennedy

The Daily Iowan: What are your hobbies?

Devan Kennedy: I like to read. I’ve been getting into movies, just trying to watch the classics.

What is your best childhood memory?

When I was five, I went on a Disney cruise with my family. That was a blast, I remember almost every moment.

What does your average weekend look like in the offseason?

If I’m not hanging out with my teammates, I’m reading, watching movies, or going to church. Just simple stuff.

What’s the best sports event that you’ve seen live or on TV?

Last year’s Super Bowl was really good. I’ll also say the Super Bowl that Aaron Donald won, the Rams versus the Bengals.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Probably loud eating, that stuff sucks. It’s something I didn’t pay attention to before, but now I notice it sometimes, and I’m like, “Come on now.”

Who is the smartest person you’ve ever met?

I’d probably say my dad. He grew up in New York and had a pretty rough background. To see how he did things to get out of that situation.

What are you most thankful for?

Just the people I have around me. My coaches, teammates, and my family, just thankful for everybody around me.

What is the most ridiculous nightmare you’ve had?

I had a nightmare a while back, and I was running from the McDonald’s Grimace dude. I was scared in the dream, but I couldn’t take it seriously at the same time, but it was a nightmare.

If you could choose one superpower, what would it be?

Probably flying. I think flying is fire. If I could go to the point where people can’t see me, and just go wherever I need to, that would be fire.