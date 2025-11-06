The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

On The Line | Daily Iowan staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games

The Iowa-Oregon showdown has caused a split vote amongst voters.
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor
November 6, 2025
Reece Schrader
Iowa running back Kamari Moulton runs with the ball during an Iowa football game against the University of Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 25, 2025. Moulton had 75 rushing yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers 41-3.

No. 9 Oregon @ No. 20 Iowa 

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (31-17): Iowa – I might consider picking up duck hunting as a new hobby. 

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (30-18): Oregon – “Who you like? Iowa?” — Furio Giunta 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (31-17): Iowa – Kinnick is where ranked teams come to die. 

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (28-20): Iowa – BRING THE FIELDGOAL POST TO THE IOWA RIVER!!!!

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (29-19): Iowa – KINNICK IS WHERE RANKED TEAMS GO TO DIE! HAWKS BY A MILLION. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (26-22): Iowa – The evolution after the last off-week takes another leap.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (29-19): Oregon – Battle of the birds comes down to the end.

No. 7 BYU @ No. 8 Texas Tech 

Schultz: BYU – “There’s a Bear on the loose in Provo,” – Jason Benetti. 

McGowan: Texas Tech – Home to Buddy Holly. No, not the song. 

Meglio: BYU – Rolling with the Mormons. 

Carrithers: BYU – If Tech was still allowed to throw tortillas, they’d win this game

Gan: BYU – BYU is scary good for some reason. I have the Cougars. 

Bohnenkamp: Texas Tech – Preview of the Big 12 title game.

Brummond: Texas Tech – The Big 12 is a fraudulent conference.

Texas A&M @ Missouri 

Schultz: Texas A&M – Mike Elko is a really good football coach. 

McGowan: Texas A&M – Still fishing for a title after Jimbo Fisher. 

Meglio: Texas A&M – Not a firm believer in the Tigers. 

Carrithers: Texas A&M – This team is finally winning consistently down the stretch. 

Gan: Texas A&M – Texas A&M, no doubt. I could potentially see them in the national championship.

Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M – Underestimated SEC game.

Brummond: Texas A&M – Looking like A&M-Bama for SEC.

Florida State @ Clemson 

Schultz: Clemson – The great Bobby Bowden must be rolling in his grave. 

McGowan: Clemson – If Dabo Swinney is canned, then it’s truly over. 

Meglio: Clemson – Dabo Swinney could lose his job with another loss. 

Carrithers: Clemson – Holy eye sore of complete and horridly disgusting mid. 

Gan: Clemson – Clemson just because they’re home. This is a total battle of the bots. 

Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Battle of coaches who could be fired.

Brummond: Clemson – This looked like a great game in July.

Sam Houston @ Oregon State 

Schultz: Oregon State – Beavers win the Charmin Toilet Bowl. 

McGowan: Oregon State – Is this game on the CW? It’ll be over in a flash. 

Meglio: Sam Houston – I just like the name of this school. 

Carrithers: Oregon State – Would Oregon State hang a 2025 PAC-12 championship sign if they beat Washington State again this year? Like, does it count?

Gan: Oregon State – Oregon State. The PAC-12 champs!!

Bohnenkamp: Oregon State – There are good games this weekend, and then there’s this.

Brummond:  Oregon State – I can honestly say I’ve never tuned into the CW Network.

Nebraska @ UCLA 

Schultz: UCLA – The Matt Rhule extension continues to look stupider by the week. 

McGowan: UCLA – When the smog clears in California. 

Meglio: UCLA – Nebraska’s season meltdown begins now without Dylan Raiola. 

Carrithers: UCLA – Nebrasketball is finally back, Husker fans .. if that is any better.

Gan: UCLA – No Raiola, no luck for the Huskers. I have UCLA.

Bohnenkamp: UCLA – This game will be played in the city of the World Series champions.

Brummond:  UCLA – Yes, a football “powerhouse” can lose to a basketball school.

Print this Story