On The Line | Daily Iowan staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games

No. 9 Oregon @ No. 20 Iowa

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (31-17): Iowa – I might consider picking up duck hunting as a new hobby.

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (30-18): Oregon – “Who you like? Iowa?” — Furio Giunta

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (31-17): Iowa – Kinnick is where ranked teams come to die.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (28-20): Iowa – BRING THE FIELDGOAL POST TO THE IOWA RIVER!!!!

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (29-19): Iowa – KINNICK IS WHERE RANKED TEAMS GO TO DIE! HAWKS BY A MILLION.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (26-22): Iowa – The evolution after the last off-week takes another leap.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (29-19): Oregon – Battle of the birds comes down to the end.

No. 7 BYU @ No. 8 Texas Tech

Schultz: BYU – “There’s a Bear on the loose in Provo,” – Jason Benetti.

McGowan: Texas Tech – Home to Buddy Holly. No, not the song.

Meglio: BYU – Rolling with the Mormons.

Carrithers: BYU – If Tech was still allowed to throw tortillas, they’d win this game

Gan: BYU – BYU is scary good for some reason. I have the Cougars.

Bohnenkamp: Texas Tech – Preview of the Big 12 title game.

Brummond: Texas Tech – The Big 12 is a fraudulent conference.

Texas A&M @ Missouri

Schultz: Texas A&M – Mike Elko is a really good football coach.

McGowan: Texas A&M – Still fishing for a title after Jimbo Fisher.

Meglio: Texas A&M – Not a firm believer in the Tigers.

Carrithers: Texas A&M – This team is finally winning consistently down the stretch.

Gan: Texas A&M – Texas A&M, no doubt. I could potentially see them in the national championship.

Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M – Underestimated SEC game.

Brummond: Texas A&M – Looking like A&M-Bama for SEC.

Florida State @ Clemson

Schultz: Clemson – The great Bobby Bowden must be rolling in his grave.

McGowan: Clemson – If Dabo Swinney is canned, then it’s truly over.

Meglio: Clemson – Dabo Swinney could lose his job with another loss.

Carrithers: Clemson – Holy eye sore of complete and horridly disgusting mid.

Gan: Clemson – Clemson just because they’re home. This is a total battle of the bots.

Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Battle of coaches who could be fired.

Brummond: Clemson – This looked like a great game in July.

Sam Houston @ Oregon State

Schultz: Oregon State – Beavers win the Charmin Toilet Bowl.

McGowan: Oregon State – Is this game on the CW? It’ll be over in a flash.

Meglio: Sam Houston – I just like the name of this school.

Carrithers: Oregon State – Would Oregon State hang a 2025 PAC-12 championship sign if they beat Washington State again this year? Like, does it count?

Gan: Oregon State – Oregon State. The PAC-12 champs!!

Bohnenkamp: Oregon State – There are good games this weekend, and then there’s this.

Brummond: Oregon State – I can honestly say I’ve never tuned into the CW Network.

Nebraska @ UCLA

Schultz: UCLA – The Matt Rhule extension continues to look stupider by the week.

McGowan: UCLA – When the smog clears in California.

Meglio: UCLA – Nebraska’s season meltdown begins now without Dylan Raiola.

Carrithers: UCLA – Nebrasketball is finally back, Husker fans .. if that is any better.

Gan: UCLA – No Raiola, no luck for the Huskers. I have UCLA.

Bohnenkamp: UCLA – This game will be played in the city of the World Series champions.

Brummond: UCLA – Yes, a football “powerhouse” can lose to a basketball school.