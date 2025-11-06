On The Line | Daily Iowan staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games

No. 9 Oregon @ No. 20 Iowa
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (31-17): Iowa – I might consider picking up duck hunting as a new hobby.
Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (30-18): Oregon – “Who you like? Iowa?” — Furio Giunta
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (31-17): Iowa – Kinnick is where ranked teams come to die.
Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (28-20): Iowa – BRING THE FIELDGOAL POST TO THE IOWA RIVER!!!!
Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (29-19): Iowa – KINNICK IS WHERE RANKED TEAMS GO TO DIE! HAWKS BY A MILLION.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (26-22): Iowa – The evolution after the last off-week takes another leap.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (29-19): Oregon – Battle of the birds comes down to the end.
No. 7 BYU @ No. 8 Texas Tech
Schultz: BYU – “There’s a Bear on the loose in Provo,” – Jason Benetti.
McGowan: Texas Tech – Home to Buddy Holly. No, not the song.
Meglio: BYU – Rolling with the Mormons.
Carrithers: BYU – If Tech was still allowed to throw tortillas, they’d win this game
Gan: BYU – BYU is scary good for some reason. I have the Cougars.
Bohnenkamp: Texas Tech – Preview of the Big 12 title game.
Brummond: Texas Tech – The Big 12 is a fraudulent conference.
Texas A&M @ Missouri
Schultz: Texas A&M – Mike Elko is a really good football coach.
McGowan: Texas A&M – Still fishing for a title after Jimbo Fisher.
Meglio: Texas A&M – Not a firm believer in the Tigers.
Carrithers: Texas A&M – This team is finally winning consistently down the stretch.
Gan: Texas A&M – Texas A&M, no doubt. I could potentially see them in the national championship.
Bohnenkamp: Texas A&M – Underestimated SEC game.
Brummond: Texas A&M – Looking like A&M-Bama for SEC.
Florida State @ Clemson
Schultz: Clemson – The great Bobby Bowden must be rolling in his grave.
McGowan: Clemson – If Dabo Swinney is canned, then it’s truly over.
Meglio: Clemson – Dabo Swinney could lose his job with another loss.
Carrithers: Clemson – Holy eye sore of complete and horridly disgusting mid.
Gan: Clemson – Clemson just because they’re home. This is a total battle of the bots.
Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Battle of coaches who could be fired.
Brummond: Clemson – This looked like a great game in July.
Sam Houston @ Oregon State
Schultz: Oregon State – Beavers win the Charmin Toilet Bowl.
McGowan: Oregon State – Is this game on the CW? It’ll be over in a flash.
Meglio: Sam Houston – I just like the name of this school.
Carrithers: Oregon State – Would Oregon State hang a 2025 PAC-12 championship sign if they beat Washington State again this year? Like, does it count?
Gan: Oregon State – Oregon State. The PAC-12 champs!!
Bohnenkamp: Oregon State – There are good games this weekend, and then there’s this.
Brummond: Oregon State – I can honestly say I’ve never tuned into the CW Network.
Nebraska @ UCLA
Schultz: UCLA – The Matt Rhule extension continues to look stupider by the week.
McGowan: UCLA – When the smog clears in California.
Meglio: UCLA – Nebraska’s season meltdown begins now without Dylan Raiola.
Carrithers: UCLA – Nebrasketball is finally back, Husker fans .. if that is any better.
Gan: UCLA – No Raiola, no luck for the Huskers. I have UCLA.
Bohnenkamp: UCLA – This game will be played in the city of the World Series champions.
Brummond: UCLA – Yes, a football “powerhouse” can lose to a basketball school.