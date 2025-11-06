Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s showdown against No. 9 Oregon

1. Fast start

Iowa has received the opening kickoff in all eight games this season, most of those by choice after winning the coin toss. Many coaches prefer to defer their option to the second half, but Kirk Ferentz has historically been known to take the ball. The Hawkeyes haven’t done much with those opportunities this year, but the win over Minnesota may have been the turning point.

Quarterback Mark Gronowski and the offense opened the contest with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that featured a well-balanced mix of passing and rushing plays. That drive set the tone and allowed Iowa to roll to a 41-3 win. Now, the Hawkeyes have had two weeks to prepare for their first drive against Oregon on Saturday, but getting off to a fast start will be crucial against such a formidable opponent.



2. Containing Dante Moore

The departure of star quarterback Dillon Gabriel left head coach Dan Lanning looking for a worthy replacement, but this is an Oregon program that reloads, not rebuilds. Lanning poached Dante Moore from UCLA after the 2023 campaign, and Moore took over for Gabriel this season. There’s been some rough patches at times, but Moore has been one of the Big Ten’s best quarterbacks this season, tossing 19 touchdowns for 1,772 yards.

Moore is not a traditional dual-threat quarterback, but his ability to extend plays with his legs is what makes him and this offense such a dangerous threat. If Iowa can keep Moore in the pocket, it will have a good chance to win this football game.



3. Oregon’s pass-catchers

Stopping Moore alone will be a tough challenge for defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the Hawkeye defense, but they will also have to focus their attention on Oregon’s wealth of receivers. The name to watch in this room is first-year Dakorien Moore, a five-star recruit who leads the Ducks with 443 yards, including three touchdowns. Moore is not afraid of the big stage, catching seven passes for 89 yards in a thrilling win at Penn State on Sept. 27.

USC transfer Gary Bryant Jr. will also be a stiff matchup on the outside, as he is second on the team with 275 yards and four touchdowns. Not only that, Iowa will also have to contain tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who has collected 311 yards and a team and Big Ten-high five touchdowns.

Parker is one of the most brilliant defensive minds in the country, but he will have to be on his A-game in order for the Hawkeyes to pull off this upset.

4. Can Lutmer continue his breakout?

Des Moines Register sports columnist Chad Leistikow said on social media that he believes defensive back Zach Lutmer has evolved into Iowa’s best defensive player. Through eight games, Leistikow may have a case. The Rock Rapids, Iowa native recorded seven tackles against Penn State, but his performance against Minnesota proved Leistikow’s point. Lutmer collected five total tackles, but his shining moment was a pick-six in the first quarter, marking the first interception and touchdown of his young career.

Lutmer and the rest of the Hawkeye secondary will have their hands full against Oregon, but expect Lutmer to be involved in several key plays on Saturday.

5. Electric atmosphere in Kinnick

Iowa has played in a lot of big home games under Kirk Ferentz, but Saturday’s game against the Ducks may be near the top of that list. The Hawkeye faithful are always geared up for every game at Kinnick Stadium, but a contest of this magnitude will only increase the noise.

Oregon is no stranger to playing in tough road environments, having defeated then-No. 2 Penn State in the White Out game earlier this season, but they’ve never experienced a Kinnick Stadium crowd, which I expect to be on top of its game on Saturday.