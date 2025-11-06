Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 11 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Indiana – Beating everyone by 50 will get you the top spot. Sorry Ohio State. Ohio State – Can it finally beat Michigan this year? Oregon – The Ducks have no idea what’s coming in Iowa City. Iowa – Massive opportunity for the Hawks this weekend. Kinnick will be rocking. USC – Really nice road win over Nebraska. Michigan – Nearly losing to Purdue at home will raise an eyebrow. Washington – Jedd Fisch isn’t going anywhere. This is an underrated team. Illinois – This team is so hard to figure out. Nebraska – Extending Matt Rhule was such a dumb mistake. Minnesota – The Gophers needed overtime to beat Michigan State? Northwestern – The ‘Cats are going to have a tough time getting to six wins. UCLA – This team is going to be a tough out. Penn State – The Nittany Lions are going extinct. Maryland – The Terps have talent, but they just can’t seem to put it together. Rutgers – This team has completely flopped. Purdue – Boilers have fought hard, but a long rebuild is ahead. Michigan State – The Jonathan Smith era may be over soon. Wisconsin – This team sucks. Enough said.

Matchups

* Lines courtesy of ESPN Bet

* Rankings from College Football Playoff

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Northwestern (5-3, 3-2) @ No. USC (6-2, 4-1)

Los Angeles, CA

Where/when to watch: Friday at 8:00 p.m. on FOX | Line: USC -14.5 | O/U: 51.5

Only true sickos would tune into this game. Oh wait, that’s me.

Beaver Stadium: No. 2 Indiana (9-0, 6-0) @ Penn State (3-5, 0-5)

University Park, PA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Indiana -14.5 | O/U: 49.5

Will Penn State even bother to show up at this point?

Ross-Ade Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) @ Purdue (2-7, 0-6)

West Lafayette, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 12 p.m. on BTN | Line: Ohio State -28.5 | O/U: 48.5

It’s going to be an absolute bloodbath in West Lafayette. Luckily those folks have basketball season to look forward to.

SHI Stadium: Maryland (4-4, 1-4) @ Rutgers (4-5, 1-5)

Piscataway, NJ

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Rutgers -1.5 | O/U: 59.5

God bless anyone who thinks they want to watch this game. This is the only bowl game these two teams will play in this year – the Toilet Bowl.

Kinnick Stadium: No. 9 Oregon (7-1, 4-1) @ No. 20 Iowa (6-2, 4-1)

Iowa City, IA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Oregon -6.5 | O/U: 43.5

This is one of the biggest Iowa football games in recent memory. Kinnick Stadium is going to be LOUD.

Camp Randall Stadium: No. 23 Washington (6-2, 3-2) @ Wisconsin (2-6, 0-5)

Madison, WI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Washington -11.5 | O/U: 45.5

Camp Randall is going to be EMPTY. Will Wisconsin score any points?

Rose Bowl: Nebraska (6-3, 3-3) @ UCLA (3-5, 3-2)

Pasadena, CA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 8 p.m. on FOX | Line: UCLA -2.5 | O/U: 43.5

Nebraska’s season is going off the rails. Enjoy that contract extension, Matt Rhule.