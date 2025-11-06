Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 11 of the college football season

Power Rankings
- Indiana – Beating everyone by 50 will get you the top spot. Sorry Ohio State.
- Ohio State – Can it finally beat Michigan this year?
- Oregon – The Ducks have no idea what’s coming in Iowa City.
- Iowa – Massive opportunity for the Hawks this weekend. Kinnick will be rocking.
- USC – Really nice road win over Nebraska.
- Michigan – Nearly losing to Purdue at home will raise an eyebrow.
- Washington – Jedd Fisch isn’t going anywhere. This is an underrated team.
- Illinois – This team is so hard to figure out.
- Nebraska – Extending Matt Rhule was such a dumb mistake.
- Minnesota – The Gophers needed overtime to beat Michigan State?
- Northwestern – The ‘Cats are going to have a tough time getting to six wins.
- UCLA – This team is going to be a tough out.
- Penn State – The Nittany Lions are going extinct.
- Maryland – The Terps have talent, but they just can’t seem to put it together.
- Rutgers – This team has completely flopped.
- Purdue – Boilers have fought hard, but a long rebuild is ahead.
- Michigan State – The Jonathan Smith era may be over soon.
- Wisconsin – This team sucks. Enough said.
Matchups
* Lines courtesy of ESPN Bet
* Rankings from College Football Playoff
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Northwestern (5-3, 3-2) @ No. USC (6-2, 4-1)
Los Angeles, CA
Where/when to watch: Friday at 8:00 p.m. on FOX | Line: USC -14.5 | O/U: 51.5
Only true sickos would tune into this game. Oh wait, that’s me.
Beaver Stadium: No. 2 Indiana (9-0, 6-0) @ Penn State (3-5, 0-5)
University Park, PA
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Indiana -14.5 | O/U: 49.5
Will Penn State even bother to show up at this point?
Ross-Ade Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) @ Purdue (2-7, 0-6)
West Lafayette, IN
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 12 p.m. on BTN | Line: Ohio State -28.5 | O/U: 48.5
It’s going to be an absolute bloodbath in West Lafayette. Luckily those folks have basketball season to look forward to.
SHI Stadium: Maryland (4-4, 1-4) @ Rutgers (4-5, 1-5)
Piscataway, NJ
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Rutgers -1.5 | O/U: 59.5
God bless anyone who thinks they want to watch this game. This is the only bowl game these two teams will play in this year – the Toilet Bowl.
Kinnick Stadium: No. 9 Oregon (7-1, 4-1) @ No. 20 Iowa (6-2, 4-1)
Iowa City, IA
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Oregon -6.5 | O/U: 43.5
This is one of the biggest Iowa football games in recent memory. Kinnick Stadium is going to be LOUD.
Camp Randall Stadium: No. 23 Washington (6-2, 3-2) @ Wisconsin (2-6, 0-5)
Madison, WI
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Washington -11.5 | O/U: 45.5
Camp Randall is going to be EMPTY. Will Wisconsin score any points?
Rose Bowl: Nebraska (6-3, 3-3) @ UCLA (3-5, 3-2)
Pasadena, CA
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 8 p.m. on FOX | Line: UCLA -2.5 | O/U: 43.5
Nebraska’s season is going off the rails. Enjoy that contract extension, Matt Rhule.