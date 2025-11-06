The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 11 of the college football season

An impressive October has vaulted the Hawkeyes up the rankings ahead of a crucial showdown with No. 9 Oregon.
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor
November 6, 2025
Samantha DeFily
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen runs the ball during an Iowa football game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. At the half, the Hawkeyes lead the Golden Gophers 31-0.

Power Rankings 

  1. Indiana – Beating everyone by 50 will get you the top spot. Sorry Ohio State. 
  2. Ohio State – Can it finally beat Michigan this year? 
  3. Oregon – The Ducks have no idea what’s coming in Iowa City. 
  4. Iowa – Massive opportunity for the Hawks this weekend. Kinnick will be rocking. 
  5. USC – Really nice road win over Nebraska. 
  6. Michigan – Nearly losing to Purdue at home will raise an eyebrow. 
  7. Washington – Jedd Fisch isn’t going anywhere. This is an underrated team. 
  8. Illinois – This team is so hard to figure out. 
  9. Nebraska – Extending Matt Rhule was such a dumb mistake. 
  10. Minnesota – The Gophers needed overtime to beat Michigan State? 
  11. Northwestern – The ‘Cats are going to have a tough time getting to six wins. 
  12. UCLA – This team is going to be a tough out. 
  13. Penn State – The Nittany Lions are going extinct. 
  14. Maryland – The Terps have talent, but they just can’t seem to put it together. 
  15. Rutgers – This team has completely flopped. 
  16. Purdue – Boilers have fought hard, but a long rebuild is ahead. 
  17. Michigan State – The Jonathan Smith era may be over soon. 
  18. Wisconsin –  This team sucks. Enough said. 

Matchups 

* Lines courtesy of ESPN Bet 

* Rankings from College Football Playoff 

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Northwestern (5-3, 3-2) @ No.   USC (6-2, 4-1) 

Los Angeles, CA 

Where/when to watch: Friday at 8:00 p.m. on FOX | Line: USC -14.5 | O/U: 51.5 

Only true sickos would tune into this game. Oh wait, that’s me. 

Beaver Stadium: No. 2 Indiana (9-0, 6-0) @ Penn State (3-5, 0-5) 

University Park, PA 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Indiana -14.5 | O/U: 49.5 

Will Penn State even bother to show up at this point? 

Ross-Ade Stadium: No. 1 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) @ Purdue (2-7, 0-6) 

West Lafayette, IN 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 12 p.m. on BTN | Line: Ohio State -28.5 | O/U: 48.5 

It’s going to be an absolute bloodbath in West Lafayette. Luckily those folks have basketball season to look forward to. 

SHI Stadium: Maryland (4-4, 1-4) @ Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) 

Piscataway, NJ 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Rutgers -1.5 | O/U: 59.5 

God bless anyone who thinks they want to watch this game. This is the only bowl game these two teams will play in this year – the Toilet Bowl. 

Kinnick Stadium: No. 9 Oregon (7-1, 4-1) @ No. 20 Iowa (6-2, 4-1) 

Iowa City, IA 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Oregon -6.5 | O/U: 43.5 

This is one of the biggest Iowa football games in recent memory. Kinnick Stadium is going to be LOUD. 

Camp Randall Stadium: No. 23 Washington (6-2, 3-2) @ Wisconsin (2-6, 0-5) 

Madison, WI 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: Washington -11.5 | O/U: 45.5 

Camp Randall is going to be EMPTY. Will Wisconsin score any points? 

Rose Bowl: Nebraska (6-3, 3-3) @ UCLA (3-5, 3-2) 

Pasadena, CA 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 8 p.m. on FOX | Line: UCLA -2.5 | O/U: 43.5 

Nebraska’s season is going off the rails. Enjoy that contract extension, Matt Rhule.

