Five-star recruit Addie Deal prioritizes teamwork

Addie Deal is not a typical five-star recruit. In the age of NIL and revenue sharing, the average top signees typically come into their team prioritizing individual success. The Iowa women’s basketball first-year guard understands it takes a full-team effort to thrive on the big stage.

“I want to help the team in any way I can,” Deal said. “I can be the one, I can be the two. I just want to help us win at the end of the day.”

Coaches and teammates have noticed the “team first” mentality Deal plays by, and they’re already impressed by her maturity.

“She’s the type that wants to do whatever she can for the team,” Iowa assistant coach Abby Stamp said. “Sometimes that’s going to be taking big shots, sometimes that’s going to be buckling down on defense.”