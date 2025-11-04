Five-star recruit Addie Deal prioritizes teamwork

Addie Deal is not a typical five-star recruit. In the age of NIL and revenue sharing, the average top signees typically come into their team prioritizing individual success. The Iowa women’s basketball first-year guard understands it takes a full-team effort to thrive on the big stage.
“I want to help the team in any way I can,” Deal said. “I can be the one, I can be the two. I just want to help us win at the end of the day.”
Coaches and teammates have noticed the “team first” mentality Deal plays by, and they’re already impressed by her maturity.
“She’s the type that wants to do whatever she can for the team,” Iowa assistant coach Abby Stamp said. “Sometimes that’s going to be taking big shots, sometimes that’s going to be buckling down on defense.”
Graduate senior and fifth-year Hawkeye Kylie Feuerbach, who plays at the guard position with Deal, shared what she’s seen out of the California native.
“One thing that’s really stood out to me is her basketball IQ,” Feuerbach said. “There’s so much information that you get when you come in as a freshman, and she’s soaked it in super quickly.”
Deal arrived in Iowa City this summer after announcing her commitment to the Hawkeyes back in March 2024. The decision came following her junior year at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Deal ranked ninth nationally among the class of 2025 recruiting class.
Immediately upon her arrival, Deal began building relationships with her teammates. Fellow first-year teammate Journey Houston has found her relationship with Deal helpful when it comes to settling into
the new team.
“I love being with her every day,” Houston said. “We can always rely on each other if we ever have any questions.”
As Deal quickly fits in with her teammates at Iowa, her chances of finding a spot in the lineup effectively improve right away.
Women’s basketball has become a pinnacle of Iowa sports. Now two years removed from the Caitlin
Clark era, expectations are high for Deal. Second-year teammate Ava Heiden, who burst onto the scene
for the Hawkeyes as a first-year last season, understands what it feels like to have heavy expectations as an underclassman.
“A lot of people are saying, ‘Addie Deal is going to be the next big thing,’” Heiden said. “She’s got a lot of pressure on her, but she’s doing a great job handling it.”
Despite the outside pressure, Deal remains unfazed and excited to play for Iowa.
“Having committed my junior year I’ve been waiting quite a while for this,” Deal said. “Playing in front of a sold-out crowd every home game is going to be special.”
Landing a five-star recruit who prioritizes the team’s success over personal success is like striking gold for Iowa head coach Jan Jensen. Being a team-first player and one who doesn’t seem to be fazed by pressure, Addie Deal is in for a big first season with the Hawkeyes.