Escucha Mi Voz members call on IC City Council to pass human rights commission resolution

Nearly 100 Escucha Mi Voz members gathered at the Iowa City City Council meeting on Tuesday, holding signs reading “ICE out of Iowa” and “Free Jorge now,” urging council members to pass its Due Process and Workplace Safety Resolution after being unanimously backed by the Iowa City Human Rights Commission on Oct. 28.

Escucha Mi Voz community organizer Alejandra Escobar said in a news release members of the organization want the council to pass a Fourth Amendment resolution requiring law enforcement to obtain judicial warrants for non-public access of private spaces, prohibiting staff consent to ICE entry, and designating safe worker areas. The call comes after the ICE arrest of Jorge Elieser González Ochoa on Sept. 25 at Bread Garden Market.

In an interview with The Daily Iowan, Escobar said ICE should not have the authority to “kidnap” someone in their workplace with no warrant, and that it is a violation of protections against unreasonable police action guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment.

“Keep pressing,” she said. “Keep showing up, showing people immigrants are essential. If immigrants stop working, the country would paralyze.”

Iowa City resident and Escucha Mi Voz member Petra Mujica said she is in favor of the resolution to support immigrants and the community, as well as her and her family.

“I hope that helps people feel secure in their jobs, so they’re not afraid to go to work, and that they can go home safely after their shift,” she said. “It’s not easy. I’m from Venezuela, our once-rich country is very poor now, and we still have to help our family there.”