Photos: Fifth annual ‘Jack Splat!’ event at the Chauncey

The Iowa Children’s Museum hosted their fifth annual ‘Jack Splat!’ at the Chauncey Swan Park location in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 1. Crowds gathered on the lawn to watch the ensuing waterfall of falling pumpkins as staff shoveled remains between rounds into compost bins to send to the Iowa City compost yard. Workers and volunteers from the Iowa Children’s Museum accepted donated jack-o’-lanterns from the public until 10 a.m. with children’s cartoon character, Bluey, throwing the first pumpkin off the top of the parking garage.

The event was free and open to the public for families searching for alternatives to discarding their old jack-o’-lanterns in the trash. The event included numerous food vendors and games for all ages and photo opportunities with Bluey.