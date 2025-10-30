Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Ashland University

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Ashland Eagles 104-63 during an exhibition game on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Forward Hannah Stuelke lead Iowa with 23 points, and was added to the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List earlier Thursday. Second year guard Emely Rodriguez had four assists and contributed to the team with 17 points. In her first game as a Hawkeye, center Layla Hays added 7 points with three rebounds.

Iowa hosts Southern University in their first match of the season on Monday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CST.