Donate
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Ashland University

Samantha DeFily, Visuals Editor
October 30, 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Ashland Eagles 104-63 during an exhibition game on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

Forward Hannah Stuelke lead Iowa with 23 points, and was added to the Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List earlier Thursday. Second year guard Emely Rodriguez had four assists and contributed to the team with 17 points. In her first game as a Hawkeye, center Layla Hays added 7 points with three rebounds.

Iowa hosts Southern University in their first match of the season on Monday, Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CST.

2025_10_30_ExhibitionBasketball_SD_0001
Samantha DeFily
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke goes for a layup during an Iowa women's basketball exhibition game against Ashland University on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Stuelke was listed on the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Preseason Watch List on Thursday. The Hawkeyes defeated the Eagles 104-63.
