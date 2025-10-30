The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
ICFD responds to small porch fire Thursday

The incident occurred at 605 E. Burlington St. Thursday afternoon and was quickly extinguished by a neighboring business owner, causing minor damage and no injuries.
Liz Sleper, News Reporter
October 30, 2025
Gabby Drees
Firefighters tend to a fire at 605 E. Burlington St. on Oct. 30, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A small fire was extinguished at 605 E. Burlington St. Thursday afternoon before it could spread, said Lee Hermiston, public information officer for the Iowa City Police Department. 

At 3:22 p.m., the Iowa City Fire Department, or ICFD, was called to 605 E. Burlington Street. A small porch and exterior wall fire had already been “extinguished with a fire extinguisher by the next door business owner,” Hermiston said in an email statement to The Daily Iowan. 

Roughly three ICFD vehicles were present on the scene at the time of the incident, with three other emergency vehicles present.

Minor damage was sustained but was limited to the exterior of the building, and no occupants were harmed or displaced. Visible smoke could be seen coming from the affected area.

Occupants of the building did evacuate prior to the fire being extinguished.

Gabby Drees contributed to this report.

