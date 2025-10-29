The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Word on the Street, Episode 21

The latest entertainment updates brought to you by Grace Lathrop, Hannah Fideli, Morgan Burhans, and Annika Perez.
Grace Lathrop, Hannah Fideli, Morgan Burhans, and Annika Perez
October 29, 2025
Print this Story