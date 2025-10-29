The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Iowans Trapped in Hurricane Melissa

An Iowa couple’s anniversary trip to Jamaica takes a dangerous turn as Hurricane Melissa leaves them waiting out the Category 5 Hurricane.
Liz Schultz, DITV Digital Producer
October 29, 2025
Trees remained damaged and destroyed on the edge of a lake and blue FEMA tarps covered rooftops more than seven months after Hurricane Maria, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Villalba, Puerto Rico. (Elizabeth Flores/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Print this Story