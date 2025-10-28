Point/Counterpoint | Finding the best fall trends

Baggy jeans and classic trends

Being in the depths of fall brings out the best and worst styles of the season. With the way fashion is ever-changing, there are consistently new trends around every corner, but fall fashion does not always need to change, as the classic statement pieces embody the season’s feelings.

All I will ever need for fall is a good pair of baggy jeans and a nice sweater. As much as I love and adore scrolling through Pinterest, I try to stick with traditional fall styles.

Anything taking inspiration from Rory in the iconic “Gilmore Girls” is something I enjoy seeing once there is a chill in the air. As soon as the summer sun begins to fade, everyone had better have their knitted

sweaters on.

Even though skinny jeans have been on the rise again, I think the trend should stay gone. Skinny jeans can be pulled off sometimes, but it really depends on the person. Most times, though, it reminds me of Caitlin Covington, the woman who has been posting those “Christian Girl Autumn” photos since 2019.

Even when it comes to other trending clothes, like jorts and ruffle shorts, they have to be styled in a specific way to make the outfit work. I have to be honest, I am a big hater of jorts. Those could have easily stayed in the past.

I also feel like some of these trends just are not practical for the chill we face in Iowa City. This might be the southerner in me speaking, but once it starts hitting 50 degrees or lower, I need something to cover my

whole leg.

While I think there are quite a few fun microtrends, I also think sticking with traditional fall clothes simply brings out the season the most. A good oversized sweater with a skirt and some tights is what truly encapsulates the autumn feeling.

This is not me saying to dress a certain way because everyone deserves to express themselves how they want. This is just me saying I lean a bit more on the side of classic fall clothes. Not to say I do not appreciate other people’s outfits when they go all out, either.

Personally, though, I am simple, just like a good pair of baggy jeans. They go with almost anything and provide much more space for accessories — at least in my experience.

Enjoy what you will, and do not let my poor fashion views get in the way of how you dress. Love your clothes in your own way, just find something that makes you feel comfortable with yourself.

Skinny jeans and microtrends

We all know fall fashion trends cycle without fail every year: pops of red, browns, furs, and chunky knit sweaters. However, fashion is made more fun when moving off the beaten path and experimenting with interesting microtrends.

I’m a bit of a microtrend warrior. I love searching Pinterest for the newest outfit cycles — finding ways to spice up my wardrobe. This fall, I have found several trends cycling back from the past, contributing to the microtrend craze.

First, skinny jeans. The outdated, millennial-ified skinny jeans can still work, especially as the weather starts to get colder. However, now they’re being styled with taller boots, rather than ankle booties, or more structured, pointed-toe shoes, such as kitten heels or leather loafers.

Another way to modernize skinny jeans is to pair them with a super chunky knit sweater, something more classic, or with another oversized jacket, poncho, or blazer; other pieces that have been popularized in recent years.

Although this style of jeans may be less comfortable than the modern baggy jean trend, sometimes sacrifice is worth it.

Lace is also making a resurgence as a microtrend, specifically as ruffle shorts resembling bloomers or pantaloons and long-sleeve shirts used for layering under sweaters and cardigans.

I will admit, I have the ruffle shorts in orange, and I’m planning on buying them in another color as well. I absolutely love them, and they can work in spring, summer, and fall transition outfits.

Again, these are being worn in the fall time with a massively oversized sweater, probably the trending teddy bear sweaters, to balance the proportions of the tiny shorts. Footwear often includes tall riding boots, such as Frye boots, which can be called classic but are making a resurgence among young fashion savants.

Pantaloon and balloon-ish pants are a micro-microtrend that go hand in hand with lace, as many of the pants have lace or are styled with lace underneath.

They also use more structured blazers, a classic being used to offset the quirkiness of the pants.

Jorts are also having their moment again, only this time they’re being used in several different ways — the performative male or the chic night out. Performative male is more classic; think baggy shirts and sneakers.

However, people are dressing up their jorts with — again — tall boots or kitten heels, chunky knit sweaters, and lots of layered jewelry, often sporting big gemstones or charms.

Go have fun! Find the most eccentric pieces of fashion and find ways to style them, it’s all about experimentation.