Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Rutgers

Iowa defeats Rutgers 3-2 in close game at home in Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 26.

The ball was spread around evenly this game with four different players scoring 10 or more kills, Iowa middle hitter Hannah Whittingstall leading the team with 14 kills. Whittingstall had a career day, tying her most kills of the season with her highest blocks at 10. In the end, she finished the game with a season high and team leading 19 points.

The Hawkeyes now sit at 12-10 on the season with their next game being in Illinois vs. Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 31, at 12:00 pm CDT.