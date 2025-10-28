The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Rutgers

Travis Crabb, Photojournalist
October 28, 2025

Iowa defeats Rutgers 3-2 in close game at home in Xtream Arena on Sunday, Oct. 26.

The ball was spread around evenly this game with four different players scoring 10 or more kills, Iowa middle hitter Hannah Whittingstall leading the team with 14 kills. Whittingstall had a career day, tying her most kills of the season with her highest blocks at 10. In the end, she finished the game with a season high and team leading 19 points.

The Hawkeyes now sit at 12-10 on the season with their next game being in Illinois vs. Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 31, at 12:00 pm CDT.

2025_10_26_UIvsRutgersVolleyball_TC001
Travis Crabb
Iowa middle hitter Hannah Whittingstall spikes the ball in the volleyball game against Rutgers in Xtreme Arena in Coralville on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. The Hawkeyes defeat the Scarlet Knight 3-2 in a tense game.
Print this Story