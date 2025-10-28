Meet the four candidates for the Nov. 4 election for IC City Council at-large seats

Incumbent Megan Alter aims to improve child care

Megan Alter is running her third campaign for an at-large seat. She formerly served as mayor pro tem in 2022. Alter grew up in Michigan and lived in New York City before moving to Iowa City in 1995. She currently works as a senior resource manager at ACT.

While serving as a city councilor, she has helped implement fare-free public transit, launch eviction prevention initiatives, expand investment in affordable housing, and establish a wage enhancement program for child care workers.

If reelected, Alter said she wants to put focus on child care. She has worked with a coalition of providers, directors, and nonprofits working in child care adjacent areas with the Wage Enhancement program, a locally funded initiative providing an hourly pay supplement to eligible child care workers.

“It’s important to help stabilize the industry a bit, but we need more slots, we need it to be more affordable,” she said. “We need to continue to help with wage enhancement. How do we, as a local government, start to think about and act on creating more local solutions? It’s not going to be a silver bullet, but if we can help ease some of the pain points, I think that’s going to

be really important.”

Alter said she also wants to reach out to the public more to get input from the community during campaign season.

“We get out, we go to farmers markets, have coffee, or knock doors, and it’s great,” she said. “We need to do something similar, perhaps not quite so intensively —but we need to do similar outreach as an individual on council to have these conversations — not just wait for people to have an issue and come to us.”

Alter has endorsements from former Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton, current Mayor Pro Tem Mazahir Salih, and District B Councilor Shawn Harmsen, according to the campaign’s website.