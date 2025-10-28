Lola Jane Jewelry showcases natural beauty at the Iowa City Farmers Market.

This is an installment in a multi-part series.

In the middle of the Saturday morning buzz at the Iowa City Farmers Market, a pair of silver bumblebee earrings glinted in the morning light, dangling beside a delicate golden leaf secured at the end of a chain necklace. Surrounded by the murmur of morning shoppers, an aroma of fresh bread, and the hum of local performing musicians, Lola Jane Jewelry makes an artistic statement.

Rachel Hoskins, the owner and creator of Lola Jane Jewelry, specializes in crafting local, handmade pieces blending simplicity with nature. She also offers opportunities for customized commissions, personal designs, and even jewelry-making parties.

Pieces are often made using objects found in nature or repurposed materials — a subtle nod to creativity and sustainability working in tandem.

“Her selection was really pretty. It’s simple but timeless and elegant,” Sydney Schulte, a customer browsing through the carefully crafted display of necklaces and earrings, said.

All of Hoskins’ designs are grounded in her craftsmanship. Utilizing her skills in metalworking, bead stringing, and wire weaving, she designs every piece of jewelry she sells by hand, with the occasional simple bracelet strung by her mother.

But jewelry-making is not Hoskins’ full-time career — at least, not in the traditional sense. After graduating from the University of Iowa in 2013, Hoskins became a pharmacist for the UI College of Pharmacy. She also teaches a pharmacy elective at the UI and started a drugs and American pop culture course two years ago.

She’s also a mother, which is initially why she stepped into the jewelry-making business.

Creating jewelry in the middle of her nine-to-five and family life has helped her find balance, Hoskins said.

“Two years ago, since my daughter’s been getting older, I’ve had all this free time and wanted to start being creative again like I was in high school,” she said.

The rediscovered artistic spark quickly evolved into something more. She took classes in town, further inspiring her passions and leading to her selling her creations. With her biggest muse being the outdoors, natural designs such as stones, leaves, acorns, and small flowers or plants are commonly seen throughout her pieces.

“[The jewelry] is super unique and definitely looks and feels quality-made. There’s a lot of different choices,” Lesley Corey said, visiting the market for the first time from Pennsylvania for the Iowa vs. Penn State football game.

Corey picked out a pair of earrings as a gift for her friend’s birthday.

As a tribute to the UI spirit, many Hawkeye bracelets, earrings, and necklaces can be found, too. Hoskins knows her demographic well, meaning the quality and designs aren’t the only remarkable thing about Lola Jane Jewelry. The prices are student-friendly and affordable, opening up Hoskins’ business to a larger group of customers.

Lola Jane Jewelry represents more than just adornment. While Hoskins once strived for perfection in every aspect of her life, she now focuses on self-acceptance and balance, something visually conveyed through her creations.

Nature is imperfect, Hoskins said. It’s “messy, asymmetric, and inconsistent,” and to her, those traits are exactly what make it, and people, beautiful. She encourages people to see their value and find worth in their uniqueness and imperfections — the same way she has with her jewelry.