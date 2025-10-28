Iowa volleyball Hallie Steponaitis’ enters larger role and brighter spotlight.

Looking up the role of an outside hitter in volleyball online yields an abundance of information related to the position, with search results including: “The team’s primary attacker.” “A crucial offensive and defensive player.” “They need strong hitting, reliable passing, and great endurance.”

Iowa volleyball’s roster boasts nine athletes who can fill this position. The group hails from a variety of countries, including Estonia, Ukraine, and New Zealand. Their experience ranges from first-year to graduate student. Second-year Hallie Steponaitis works to prove

herself as a standout.

“I would say Hallie is very strong,” third-year Gabby Deery said. “She comes [to] the gym every single day with this mentality of trying to be the best one in the gym. I would say she’s a light for our program.”

The fellow outside hitter also noted Steponaitis’ fearless attitude as a welcome addition to the program.

“You can see the competitiveness behind all of her swings and the way she carries herself in practice,” Deery said. “It’s very empowering to myself to see someone work hard and then have success in that role. I’m very proud of her.”

A graduate of Woodstock High School in Illinois, Steponaitis garnered numerous accolades in her time with the Blue Streaks, including a second-team all-state selection as a senior.

Steponaitis started playing volleyball later in life, and in her first year in Iowa City, chose to redshirt her initial season. A year on the bench withheld possible on-court experience but also provided an opportunity to learn from the position veterans.

“I figured I would rather [redshirt] and gain experience than maybe playing here and there,” she said. “I took it as a year to learn and really grow.”

Steponaitis believes a year of watching and learning made a huge impact on the player she is today. This season, she ranks sixth in points and kills.

Head coach Jim Barnes credited how fast Steponaitis has caught on and improved.

“She had a good summer, and in August, she kept showing really huge jumps in consistency,” Barnes said. “She was orking her way up through the depth chart. When she got her chance to play, she really elevated her game.”

The fourth-year head coach also noted the potential Steponaitis showed early on.

“That’s why we redshirted her, so she wouldn’t burn the year,” Barnes said. “She’s actually ahead of schedule. She got to train all last year. She surprised us on how fast she’s improved.”

Steponaitis credited the Hawkeyes for their unity as a team.

“The team is doing a really good job of learning with each other and working together,” Steponaitis said.

Deery expressed excitement to see Steponaitis’ future with the program. In her eyes, Steponaitis won’t hesitate to make a play on the net, and such confidence will only help her teammate’s career.

“She swings into a block, she swings out, you can bet that she will be swinging for the next ball,” Deery said. “She’s never timid. She’s very aggressive in all of her swings, that’s going to take her far.”