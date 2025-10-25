Photos: Iowa football vs. Minnesota

With the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy on the line, fans gathered into Kinnick Stadium for a “Black Out” football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Gophers at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Oct. 25, 2025. After a huge victory in the previous week against the Penn State Nittany Lions, 25-24, the Hawkeyes continued the momentum through their offensive dominance, defeating the Gophers 41-3.

The Hawkeyes brought aggression through their offense from the first whistle, gaining 31 out of the 41 total points in the first half alone. Iowa quarterback, Mark Gronowski, scored the first touchdown of the matchup followed by successful field goal by kicker, Drew Stevens, 7-0. Drew Stevens secured his second successful field goal with 34 yard attempt later in the first quarter,10-0. Zach Lutmer’s intercepted pass from Minnesota quarterback, Drake Lindsey lead to a Hawkeye touchdown, followed by completed field goal by Stevens, 17-0. At the beginning of the second quarter, Gronowski completed a successful pass to Reece Vander Zee for a Hawkeye Touchdown followed by made field goal by Stevens, 24-0.

Although the second half had less collective points than the first, the Hawkeyes continued offensive and defensive power against the Gophers. In the third quarter, both kickers from opposing sides collected a successful field goal, 34-3. In the final quarter of the matchup, Iowa backup quarterback, Jeremy Hecklinski rushed six yards for a Hawkeye touchdown followed by Steven’s successful field goal attempt, 41-3.

The Hawkeyes will face no opponents this upcoming week due to a bye. However, in the following week, the Hawkeyes will face the Oregon Ducks on Nov. 8 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, time has yet to be announced.