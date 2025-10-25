Live updates | Iowa football takes on rival Minnesota

Following a dramatic comeback win over Penn State, Iowa football returns to Kinnick Stadium for a matchup against rival Minnesota. Both squads enter the contest at 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play and enter this game playing some of their best football of the season. The Golden Gophers dispatched then- No. 25 Nebraska last Friday after sacking Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola nine times to set a new program record. The Hawkeyes have won 10 out of the last 11 games in the series, with the lone loss coming in 2023.

Iowa running backs TJ Washington and Jaziun Patterson are active for Saturday’s game, while tight end DJ Vonnahme is out. Minnesota defensive back John Nestor makes his return from injury to face his old team after missing last weekend’s game against Nebraska.

Kickoff from Kinnick Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.

