Iowa football jumps to 31-0 halftime lead, routs Minnesota, 41-3 in rivalry matchup.

Revenge ruled the brisk October air inside Kinnick Stadium, and for Iowa football, such retribution caught fire early and burned brightly in a Hawkeye offensive spectacle. Iowa piled on 17 points in the first quarter, scored on its first three drives, and tacked on a defensive and special teams touchdowns to put the game away at halftime and hand Minnesota a 41-3 drubbing on Saturday afternoon, the Gophers’ worst loss in the Floyd of Rosedale trophy matchup since 2008.

Kaden Wetjen’s 50-yard punt-return touchdown in the second quarter symbolically righted the perceived wrongs of the past – no “invalid fair catch” stymied his score, but the Hawkeyes hardly needed the heroics. Wetjen’s score put Iowa ahead, 31-0, as Minnesota mustered just 21 net yards at that point.

“I was really close to fair catching that, too,” Wetjen said postgame. “I kind of put my hand up and was like, ‘Oh my god.’ Thankfully it was a touchdown.”

Quarterback Mark Gronowski completed 12-of-19 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown while adding 24 rushing yards and another score. Running back Kamari Moulton added 75 yards on 15 carries while the Iowa defense added four sacks and three interceptions.

While imprsessive numbers across the board, Gronowski hinted at some dissatifsfaction in his press conference. The Hawkeyes scored only 10 points in the second half and 88 total yards in the second half.

“Our offense was not hot in the second half,” the quarterback said. “We could have done a lot better there. We just feel like there’s so much more room to improve. Guys are still hungry, and that’s been a part of every winning team that I’ve been on in the past.”

Iowa improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play with the win, qualifying for a bowl game for the 13th consecutive season. Minnesota dropped to 5-3 and 3-2 in conference and is now 1-10 against Iowa since 2015.

After inexplicably winning its eighth straight coin toss, Iowa opened the scoring within five minutes. The Hawkeyes nearly scored on their sixth play, as Gronowski narrowly missed wideout Seth Anderson in the end zone for what could’ve been a 34-yard touchdown. The quarterback then converted the ensuing third down with an 11-yard pass to Sam Phillips, then dodged two defenders for his 11th rushing touchdown of the season, tying a single-season program record for a quarterback.

“We’re going to keep swinigng away,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said of the opening drive score. “I thought our balance was really good. Tim did a good job calling. Mark was doing a nice job running things. Everything seemed to be peiced together.”

The Hawkeyes found themselves in scoring position after a 28-yard catch-and-run from Kaden Wetjen, but Iowa gained only one first down and settled for a 34-yard field goal to extend the lead.

The rout began on the first play of Minnesota’s ensuing drive. Gopher quarterback Drake Lindsey threw into double coverage, and Hawkeye defensive back Zach Lutmer high-pointed the ball and took off down the right sideline. Assisted by a great block from teammate Koen Entringer, Lutmer dodged a Minnesota lineman and crossed the goal line for Iowa’s first defensive touchdown of the season and its 18th straight season with an interception return for a touchdown.

“The blocking on that play, I didn’t have to do too much,” Lutmer said. “I just had to make one person miss, so credit to those guys blocking downfield.”

Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa said the defensive backs met with their position coach, Phil Parker, last night and discussed who would be the one to keep the streak alive. Known as the “Dough Boyz” for their reputaiton as turnover-generators, Iowa’s secondary has been jokingly called the “No Boyz” by linebackers coach Seth Wallace. Heading into Saturday, the secondary produced four interceptions but had yet to reach the end zone.

“I tell [Wallace] to stay on us, do what you go to do to make us better,” Iowa cornerback T.J. Hall said. “Coaches ask that from players and players ask that from coaches. We all have great relationships.”

After not recording a passing touchdown since Week 3 against UMass, Gronowski figured to snap the streak in style, tossing a 29-yard jump ball toward the corner of the end zone. Second-year wide receiver Reece Vander Zee leapt over former Hawkeye John Nestor for his first touchdown of the season.

In the first half alone, Iowa compiled 186 total yards and nine first downs while limiting Minnesota to just 44 yards and two first downs. While the Hawkeyes averaged 5.8 yards per play, Minnesota managed only two and punted five times.

An interception from Hall proved Iowa’s only highlight in the third quarter as the squads traded field goals, putting an end to what could’ve been the Hawkeyes’ second shutout of the season. Nevertheless, Iowa held Minnesota to fewer total yards and first downs than it did in its shutout against Wisconsin on Oct. 11.

“We’re trying to do our job, not trying to do too much,” Nwankpa said. “You do too much, you”ll be out of postion.”

Backups shined in the fourth quarter as linebacker Cam Buffington secured a 26-yard interception return, which second-string quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski converted for a six-yard rushing score.

By the time the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” blared to start the fourth quarter, the anthem felt more like a victory cry than a roar in the midst of battle. Most of Kinnick’s student section had cleared out, opting to relish the triumph in bars over bleachers. An Iowa fan featured on the videoboard even held a homemade Floyd, whose authentic version will stay in Iowa City for another year.

Following Iowa’s five-point loss to Indiana, the Hawkeyes are 3-0 and enter November, arguably the most critical segment of the season, with momentum and evidence of what their talent can accomplish.

“November is kind of mental toughness month, if you will,” Ferentz said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on. Weather, you name it. You can come up with a million excuses why you can’t do well, but really no one cares. It’s about pushing forward.”

For the Hawkeye players, pushing forward is the only option, regardless of the heartbreak to the Hoosiers. If anything, the loss to a top-10 team now ranked No. 2 in the nation proved Iowa has the talent to compete at the mountaintop, but also etched a scar to remind the Hawkeyes they’re still sitting on the ledge.

“It put a chip on our shoulder that we can play with anyone in the country, and we think we’re probably one of the best teams in the country,” Nwankpa said. “Just going out there trying to play our best brand of football, best complementary football.”

Up Next

Iowa is on the bye for next week before taking on No. 6 Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Kinnick Stadium. Start time and channel have yet to be announced.

The Ducks are 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten action, their only loss arriving at home to Indiana. Fueled by senior running back Noah Whittington and his first-year counterpart Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon tops the conference with 1,693 rushing yards and 6.6 yards per carry while ranking second with 19 touchdowns on the ground.

Iowa and Oregon have only played each other three times: 1949, 1989, and 1994. The Hawkeyes won the first matchup, 34-31, but dropped the next two by a combined score of 84-22.