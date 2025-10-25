Grading Iowa football’s dominating performance against Minnesota

For the first time since the Holiday Bowl in 2019, the Iowa football team scored a touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams. Such a statistic indicates good grades to go around in the Hawkeyes’ 41-3 dismantling of Minnesota Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.

Passing Offense: B+

The passing game suffered an early miscue in the first quarter when Mark Gronowski narrowly missed wide receiver Seth Anderson in the end zone. Further review revealed Anderson slightly slowed up on his route, but an open receiver needs to score in the Big Ten. The collective groan from the Kinnick crowd could have set the tone, but Gronowski converted the ensuing 3rd-and-11 with a strike to Sam Phillips to extend the drive and set up his rushing touchdown. With over 100 passing yards in the first half, he was on pace for a season-high.

With wide receiver Kaden Wetjen involved either as a decoy, like he was on the first play of the game or on Gronowski’s touchdown run, or as a threat in the shallow passing game, such as his 20-plus catch-and-run in the first half, the Hawkeye offense boasts options. For Gronowski, a multitude of attack routes creates comfort in the passing game.

“I really liked the rhythm in the first half, taking shots and running when we needed to,” he said. “Basically making [Minnesota] guard the entire field, which is what we want to do on offense.”

Gronowski’s passing touchdown to Reece Vander Zee was a helpful reminder to doubters who seemingly forgot about his passing prowess at South Dakota State, where he threw for 10,330 yards and 93 touchdowns over four seasons. Granted, 135 yards isn’t mind-blowing and ranks around the average for Gronowski this season, but for head coach Kirk Ferentz, there’s still more to be desired.

“The easy answer is we’re still leaving yards out there in the passing game,” he said.

Iowa is fortunate Gronowski avoided a major injury when he left the Indiana game. Ferentz said Gronowski’s presence ventures beyond statistics. The quarterback is just as aware of the plays he didn’t make as those he did. With Gronowski under center, the Hawkeyes have a chance.

“The common denominator [is] great quarterbacks move their teams, and the teams believe in them. Not just the offense, but the entire team believes in them.”

Rushing Offense: A

Gaining 141 yards on the ground is typical for a team like Iowa, and no fumbles to show is an even better indicator. Kamari Moulton continued his steady production with 78 yards on five yards per carry and embarrassed Minnesota’s Koi Perich on Iowa’s opening drive. Gronowski didn’t put himself in harm’s way too much with nine carries for 33 yards. His two-yard score flashed great awareness. As long as he remembers to slide, Gronowski should keep using his legs. He already tied a program record with 11 rushing scores as a quarterback, so why not cement yourself in history as the team keeps winning?

Defense: A+

Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace joked the Hawkeye secondary would be the “No Boyz” until they cash in a touchdown. Second-year defensive back Zach Lutmer reclaimed the unit’s typical “Dough Boyz” moniker with a 34-yard interception return in the first quarter. Cornerback T.J. Hall and linebacker Cam Buffington added interceptions in the second half, and the defensive line contributed four sacks.

Granted, a shutout would always be ideal – two in the same season would be awfully impressive – but Minnesota’s offensive numbers actually fared worse than Wisconsin’s when the Badgers got blanked – 133 total yards, 2.7 yards per play, and 10 first downs. In addition, while Minnesota starting running back Darius Taylor missed a majority of the game due to injury, the Gophers’ 24 net rushing yards were embarrassing for any Big Ten team.

From turnovers to touchdowns, the Hawkeye defense eased any concerns from earlier this season, but it will have its hands full in two weeks against Oregon, which boasts the top rushing attack in the conference.

Special Teams: A+

From the fundamentals to the details to highlights, the Hawkeyes capitalized in the third phase of the game against the Gophers. Kicker Drew Stevens was perfect on the day, converting tries of 34 and 46 yards while Kaden Wetjen continued his electric production with his second punt-return touchdown of the season. All too fitting against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium, considering the infamous ending to 2023’s matchup. The score tied Wetjen with former Hawkeye great Tim Dwight in career return touchdowns.

“He texted me before the game, so I mean, seeing a text from guys like that, legends that came from here, it’s just super good,” Wetjen said. “It gives me good confidence going into the game that those guys are watching; kind of do it for them as well.”

Donning a different number than usual, redshirt freshman wide receiver KJ Parker deflected a Minnesota punt in the first half that wound up traveling only 13 yards and caromed into the bleachers for a souvenir.

Predictably, Wetjen never had a shot for a kick return, but continuing to defy a joke that’s followed them in recent years of offensive struggle, the Hawkeyes punted just five times.

Coaching: A+

Considering Floyd of Rosedale games are oftentimes close contests, jumping out to a 31-0 halftime lead is a clear sign of Ferentz and his staff’s preparation. The Hawkeyes’ fourth-down conversions were perfect, and (call it coaching?) the opening coin toss has fallen in Iowa’s favor every game so far this season.

The one knock is that Iowa only scored 10 points in the second half, with its only touchdown set up by Buffington’s interception. I figured Ferentz wouldn’t want to run up the score, but based on his and the players’ testimony postgame, it appeared the Hawkeyes have some regrets. Piling up the points against a former Big Ten West rival is one thing, but keeping on the attack against a top-tier squad like Oregon can ensure there won’t be a miraculous comeback.