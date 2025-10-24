The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Sports: Week 9 Kid Captain Luke Johnston

Luke Johnston’s journey from Stead patient to Kid Captain for the upcoming Iowa vs Minnesota football game
Ryan Paris, DITV Sports
October 24, 2025
Photo contributed by – Liz Martin – University of Iowa Health Care
