Xavier Nwankpa’s rediscovered physicality in final season

Xavier Nwankpa’s tackle not only dislodged the football, but also tore the flesh of his outer ear. The Iowa senior defensive back launched his 6-foot-2 frame into the midsection of Penn State quarterback Jaxon Smolik. Standing up to admire his the first forced fumble of his career, Nwankpa yelled exuberantly at the Hawkeye sideline, slapping his right hand against the side of his helmet, otherwise oblivious to the gushing blood inside.

Amid a fourth quarter battle with the Nittany Lions, adrenaline served as a momentary shield, but Nwankpa could feel a gap ripped open on his outer ear. Inspecting the wound with his white gloves stained them red with blood. He was bleeding all right, the second time in two games he would require stitches. Friction between his skin and the inside of his helmet most likely caused the gash, but Nwankpa’s helmet is making a lot of collisions lately.

The blue thread woven between his skin is less a sign of an equipment malfunction but more so an indicator of his increased physicality. Nwankpa’s takedown of Smolik wasn’t his first – the defensive back said he strip-sacked the quarterback back in high school – but the most-recent evidence of the five-star recruit finding his stride in his final year of eligibility.

“It didn’t really click the last couple of years,” Nwankpa said. “This last year, it’s really starting to click.”

Nwankpa’s performance in Iowa’s win over Penn State featured a team-high seven solo tackles, the forced fumble, and his first interception since 2023. The following day, Nwankpa woke up from a nap to his phone buzzing with social media notifications.

Fans were tagging him not to criticize, but congratulate. Nwankpa won the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, an award he dismissed as in the past, but nevertheless, a reminder he’s playing what he dubbed his “best brand of football.”

“For me personally, just playing physical out there, being able to fly around,” Nwankpa said. “Then [for the Iowa defense], it’s the same thing. We want to be the most physical team every week.”

Nwankpa’s increased physicality is evident in his 37 tackles this season, fourth-most on the team and well on pace to exceed his career-high of 41 back in 2023. Many expected head-turning production from Nwankpa signed with Iowa out of Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. The highest-rated recruit of head coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure, Nwankpa chose Iowa over Ohio State and Notre Dame. A homegrown talent staying in his own backyard garnered optimism from Hawkeye fans, who saw Nwankpa as the potential face of the unit.

Nwankpa even left Southeast Polk early to spend the second semester of his senior year in Iowa City. While aware of his recruit’s hype, Ferentz argued against the high expectations of Nwankpa. Any recruit arriving on campus is essentially competing against players three or four years older and just as skilled, if not more so due to the experience.

“Sometimes I feel like people don’t always have a fair expectation,” Ferentz said. “That’s why I don’t believe in stars, recruiting stars, or reviews.”

Expectations aside, Nwankpa established himself in the secondary with 23 starts over his first three seasons, experiencing thrills such as an interception return for a touchdown in the 2023 bowl game against Kentucky, but also the doldrums like an in-game benching last year against Iowa State.

Nwankpa said navigating such fluctuations is one of the best things he’s learned. On the field, his intelligence speaks for itself.

“He’s a smart man back there,” Iowa cornerback T.J. Hall said. “I know when I got him at safety, I just look at him and know what call we’re gonna go to.”

Nwankpa isn’t alone in his growth. Under the eyes of defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator Phil Parker, the Iowa secondary holds itself to an elevated standard. Parker played at Michigan State and will often remind players of his glory days. A defensive back takes a slow break toward the ball, and Parker will claim he would’ve made the interception and scored easily.

Yet Nwankpa said Parker will most prioritize the plays that weren’t made. Football’s a rapid, volatile game, and being just a step behind can be a major hindrance. For Nwankpa, gaining the extra step involves setting the tempo.

The defensive backs watch film of former Hawkeye Bob Sanders. “The Violence Tape,” they call it. Watching Sanders sprint and level opposing receivers reminds Nwankpa he can do the same. In his last year of eligibility, he holds no regrets and has nothing to lose.

“I have limited opportunities to go out there and prove myself, show what I can do,” Nwankpa said. “So I’m really trying to lay it on the line and give it everything.”