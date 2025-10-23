Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 9 of the college football season

Power Rankings
- Ohio State – Most underrated top-ranked team in the country.
- Indiana – Call me the AP, I’ve just copied its list so far!
- Oregon – Bill Walton and Casey Jones would love those new uniforms.
- Illinois – A distant fourth, but still a great time for my fellow Illinoisans.
- USC – Need a Star Wars collab. The legendary George Lucas is an alumnus.
- Michigan – Don’t Google the all-yellow, I mean, all-maize, uniforms of 2017.
- Iowa – Lucky spot for the Hawkeyes. Vegas Bowl on the horizon?
- UCLA – Best bald head coach in the conference.
- Minnesota – A gopher can’t even hold an oar. So much for rowing the boat.
- Nebraska – Matt Rhule showed he’s Penn State ready by losing in prime time.
- Washington – Jackson Miller doesn’t personally know Demond Williams, I swear.
- Northwestern – Cats are 3-1 in conference? Wild. I’ll see myself out.
- Maryland – Some slow travel back from California, even for turtles.
- Penn State – What does IF mean? I’ll go with Imagine Franklin (coaching UAB).
- Rutgers – Tony Soprano loved the ducks, but the ducks dropped 56 on his head.
- Michigan State – Jonathan Smith will be a Joe Schmo by Thanksgiving.
- Purdue – I’ll never wear a shirt that says “Choo Choo” unless it’s for the great Shin-Soo Choo.
- Wisconsin – Use the force, Luke, and meet your destiny of a multi-million dollar buyout.
Matchups
Memorial Stadium: UCLA (3-4, 3-1) @ No. 2 Indiana (7-0, 4-0)
Bloomington, Indiana
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Indiana -24.5 | O/U: 54.5
A classic basketball matchup for the Hoosiers. I wonder what Bob Knight would think of Curt Cignetti?
Memorial Stadium: Northwestern (5-2, 3-1) @ Nebraska (5-2. 2-2)
Lincoln, NE
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: Nebraska -7.5 | O/U: 44.5
Remember when the Huskers had that little number next to them? Such fleeting fun: a perfect motto for Lincoln.
Ross-Ade Stadium: Rutgers (3-4, 0-4) @ Purdue (2-5, 0-4)
West Lafayette, Indiana
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network | Line: Rutgers -2.5 | O/U: 59.5
Even after stealing the identity of one “Justine Lindsay Head” my student ticket still didn’t scan. Yes, I did go to West Lafayette. Yes, I accept your condolences.
Husky Stadium: No. 23 Illinois (5-2, 2-2) @ Washington (5-2, 2-2)
Seattle, Washington
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m on Big Ten Network | Line: Washington -4.5 | O/U: 55.5
Whoa, whoa, a ranked team as a road underdog? I’ll be investing in the Illini this weekend.
Kinnick Stadium: Minnesota (5-2, 3-1) @ Iowa (5-2, 3-1)
Iowa City, Iowa
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Iowa -9.5 | O/U: 39.5
Iowa tends to wear an alternate uniform in this matchup, but I’ll need an alternate line if I want to back the Hawkeyes.
Autzen Stadium: Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4) @ No. 6 Oregon (6-1, 3-1)
Eugene, Oregon
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Oregon -34.5 | O/U: 44.5
I remember this matchup as a No. 6 vs. No. 11 seed in March. Never pick against the Ducks in the first round, especially with Captain Caveman Nate Bittle.
Spartan Stadium: No. 25 Michigan (5-2, 3-1) @ Michigan State (3-4. 0-4)
East Lansing, Michigan
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Michigan -14.5 | O/U: 49.5
Super Bowl for the Spartans at home. As Colston Loveland said, “little brother activity.” Hopefully I can say the same about Iowa State next year.