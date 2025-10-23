The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 9 of the college football season

See where the Hawkeyes end up in our power rankings before a crucial home game against rival Minnesota.
Matt McGowan, Sports Editor
October 23, 2025
Samantha DeFily
Iowa linebacker Jaxon Rexroth attempts to tackle Penn State wide receiver Trebor Peña during an Iowa football game against Penn State on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes beat the Nittany Lions 25-24.

Power Rankings 

  1. Ohio State – Most underrated top-ranked team in the country. 
  2. Indiana – Call me the AP, I’ve just copied its list so far! 
  3. Oregon – Bill Walton and Casey Jones would love those new uniforms. 
  4. Illinois – A distant fourth, but still a great time for my fellow Illinoisans. 
  5. USC – Need a Star Wars collab. The legendary George Lucas is an alumnus. 
  6. Michigan – Don’t Google the all-yellow, I mean, all-maize, uniforms of 2017. 
  7. Iowa – Lucky spot for the Hawkeyes. Vegas Bowl on the horizon? 
  8. UCLA – Best bald head coach in the conference. 
  9. Minnesota – A gopher can’t even hold an oar. So much for rowing the boat. 
  10. Nebraska  – Matt Rhule showed he’s Penn State ready by losing in prime time. 
  11. Washington – Jackson Miller doesn’t personally know Demond Williams, I swear. 
  12. Northwestern – Cats are 3-1 in conference? Wild. I’ll see myself out. 
  13. Maryland – Some slow travel back from California, even for turtles. 
  14. Penn State – What does IF mean? I’ll go with Imagine Franklin (coaching UAB).
  15. Rutgers – Tony Soprano loved the ducks, but the ducks dropped 56 on his head. 
  16. Michigan State – Jonathan Smith will be a Joe Schmo by Thanksgiving. 
  17. Purdue – I’ll never wear a shirt that says “Choo Choo” unless it’s for the great Shin-Soo Choo. 
  18. Wisconsin – Use the force, Luke, and meet your destiny of a multi-million dollar buyout. 

 

Matchups 

Memorial Stadium: UCLA (3-4, 3-1) @  No. 2 Indiana (7-0, 4-0) 

Bloomington, Indiana 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Indiana -24.5 | O/U: 54.5 

A classic basketball matchup for the Hoosiers. I wonder what Bob Knight would think of Curt Cignetti? 

Memorial Stadium: Northwestern (5-2, 3-1) @ Nebraska (5-2. 2-2) 

Lincoln, NE 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: Nebraska -7.5 | O/U: 44.5 

Remember when the Huskers had that little number next to them? Such fleeting fun: a perfect motto for Lincoln. 

Ross-Ade Stadium: Rutgers (3-4, 0-4) @ Purdue (2-5, 0-4) 

West Lafayette, Indiana 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network | Line: Rutgers -2.5 | O/U: 59.5 

Even after stealing the identity of one “Justine Lindsay Head” my student ticket still didn’t scan. Yes, I did go to West Lafayette. Yes, I accept your condolences. 

Husky Stadium: No. 23 Illinois (5-2, 2-2) @ Washington (5-2, 2-2) 

Seattle, Washington 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m on Big Ten Network | Line: Washington -4.5 | O/U: 55.5

Whoa, whoa, a ranked team as a road underdog? I’ll be investing in the Illini this weekend. 

Kinnick Stadium: Minnesota (5-2, 3-1) @  Iowa (5-2, 3-1) 

Iowa City, Iowa

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Iowa -9.5 | O/U: 39.5 

Iowa tends to wear an alternate uniform in this matchup, but I’ll need an alternate line if I want to back the Hawkeyes. 

Autzen Stadium: Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4) @ No. 6 Oregon (6-1, 3-1) 

Eugene, Oregon 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Oregon -34.5 | O/U: 44.5 

I remember this matchup as a No. 6 vs. No. 11 seed in March. Never pick against the Ducks in the first round, especially with Captain Caveman Nate Bittle. 

Spartan Stadium: No. 25 Michigan (5-2, 3-1) @ Michigan State (3-4. 0-4) 

East Lansing, Michigan 

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Michigan -14.5 | O/U: 49.5 

Super Bowl for the Spartans at home. As Colston Loveland said, “little brother activity.” Hopefully I can say the same about Iowa State next year.

