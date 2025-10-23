Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 9 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State – Most underrated top-ranked team in the country. Indiana – Call me the AP, I’ve just copied its list so far! Oregon – Bill Walton and Casey Jones would love those new uniforms. Illinois – A distant fourth, but still a great time for my fellow Illinoisans. USC – Need a Star Wars collab. The legendary George Lucas is an alumnus. Michigan – Don’t Google the all-yellow, I mean, all-maize, uniforms of 2017. Iowa – Lucky spot for the Hawkeyes. Vegas Bowl on the horizon? UCLA – Best bald head coach in the conference. Minnesota – A gopher can’t even hold an oar. So much for rowing the boat. Nebraska – Matt Rhule showed he’s Penn State ready by losing in prime time. Washington – Jackson Miller doesn’t personally know Demond Williams, I swear. Northwestern – Cats are 3-1 in conference? Wild. I’ll see myself out. Maryland – Some slow travel back from California, even for turtles. Penn State – What does IF mean? I’ll go with Imagine Franklin (coaching UAB). Rutgers – Tony Soprano loved the ducks, but the ducks dropped 56 on his head. Michigan State – Jonathan Smith will be a Joe Schmo by Thanksgiving. Purdue – I’ll never wear a shirt that says “Choo Choo” unless it’s for the great Shin-Soo Choo. Wisconsin – Use the force, Luke, and meet your destiny of a multi-million dollar buyout.

Matchups

Memorial Stadium: UCLA (3-4, 3-1) @ No. 2 Indiana (7-0, 4-0)

Bloomington, Indiana

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: Indiana -24.5 | O/U: 54.5

A classic basketball matchup for the Hoosiers. I wonder what Bob Knight would think of Curt Cignetti?

Memorial Stadium: Northwestern (5-2, 3-1) @ Nebraska (5-2. 2-2)

Lincoln, NE

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: Nebraska -7.5 | O/U: 44.5

Remember when the Huskers had that little number next to them? Such fleeting fun: a perfect motto for Lincoln.

Ross-Ade Stadium: Rutgers (3-4, 0-4) @ Purdue (2-5, 0-4)

West Lafayette, Indiana

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network | Line: Rutgers -2.5 | O/U: 59.5

Even after stealing the identity of one “Justine Lindsay Head” my student ticket still didn’t scan. Yes, I did go to West Lafayette. Yes, I accept your condolences.

Husky Stadium: No. 23 Illinois (5-2, 2-2) @ Washington (5-2, 2-2)

Seattle, Washington

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m on Big Ten Network | Line: Washington -4.5 | O/U: 55.5

Whoa, whoa, a ranked team as a road underdog? I’ll be investing in the Illini this weekend.

Kinnick Stadium: Minnesota (5-2, 3-1) @ Iowa (5-2, 3-1)

Iowa City, Iowa

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS | Line: Iowa -9.5 | O/U: 39.5

Iowa tends to wear an alternate uniform in this matchup, but I’ll need an alternate line if I want to back the Hawkeyes.

Autzen Stadium: Wisconsin (2-5, 0-4) @ No. 6 Oregon (6-1, 3-1)

Eugene, Oregon

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: Oregon -34.5 | O/U: 44.5

I remember this matchup as a No. 6 vs. No. 11 seed in March. Never pick against the Ducks in the first round, especially with Captain Caveman Nate Bittle.

Spartan Stadium: No. 25 Michigan (5-2, 3-1) @ Michigan State (3-4. 0-4)

East Lansing, Michigan

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: Michigan -14.5 | O/U: 49.5

Super Bowl for the Spartans at home. As Colston Loveland said, “little brother activity.” Hopefully I can say the same about Iowa State next year.