Iowa voters targeted by fake campaign texts, officials say

This election season, Iowa officials are confronting a new wave of misinformation, as fraudulent mass text messages posing as local candidates surfaced across Johnson, Franklin, and Madison counties.

In Johnson County, Auditor Julie Persons said the issue has been turned over to the state, which will monitor the fraudulent messages.

The state is coordinating with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to raise public awareness and investigate reports of the scam.

Persons said current information reflects the only Johnson County residents who received fraudulent messages live in Swisher.

In a news release, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate urged voters to verify any information through trusted sources before responding. Pate’s office said the messages appear to come from local public officials and candidates, asking recipients to share their thoughts on community issues.

“My office is aware of reports that an individual or group is sending mass texts to Iowa residents impersonating local elected officials and candidates,” Pate said. “These messages are not authentic and were not sent by the officials or candidates named.”

The Secretary of State’s office has advised county auditors to contact local law enforcement, according to the news release.

RELATED: IC City Council candidates discuss issues at public forum ahead of Nov. 4 election,

Melissa Tully, director for the University of Iowa’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication, said incidents like this are an example of how easily voters can be misled.

“We get flooded with so many of these kinds of text messages, and if you’re thinking, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s election season, I do want to make a quick donation,’” Tully said. “Then it’s really easy to click the link and be directed to a platform that also looks legitimate.”

The challenge, Tully said, is fraudulent messages are designed to solicit quick action, which makes it important to think critically before responding.

“Instead of just clicking the link through, maybe go to the candidate’s website or the state of Iowa’s,” Tully said. “If we can take a second to actually look at where it’s coming from, go directly to the source… that’s just the safer way.”

Tully said the increase in texting campaigns has made it more important for voters to fact-check messages themselves. She urges Iowans to consult reliable sources by reading the news, looking at election guides, or going directly to official government or campaign websites to educate themselves about candidates.

“We can’t just rely on tech, and we can’t just rely on regulation or laws,” Tully said. “We have to rely on our ability to decipher and take that time to figure out what’s going on.”

Persons recommended that any voter who has received a suspicious text message contact local law enforcement.

“A screenshot is helpful for them, and they will let you know any next steps you need to take,” she said.

The Secretary of State’s office reminds Iowans legitimate outreach from candidates and public officials will not request sensitive information over text. Voters are encouraged to use official campaign websites or government channels when donating or volunteering, and to report suspicious activity they might encounter.