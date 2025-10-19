The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. No. 25 USC

Travis Crabb, Photojournalist
October 19, 2025

Iowa was defeated by No. 25 USC at home 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 17.

Iowa setter Claire Ammeraal obtained 3,000 total assists of her career at Iowa.

The kills that made her assist possible this game came off the back of outside hitter Chard’e Vanzandt, who ended with 21 kills. This was the most in the match and accounted for almost half of the 52 kills made by Iowa.

The Hawkeyes now fall to 10-8 on the season but look to bounce back with their next game being at home vs. UCLA on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 1:00 pm CDT.

Iowa outside hitter Chard’e Vanzandt attempts to spike the ball past two USC blockers during the volleyball game against No. 25 USC at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. The Hawkeyes lose to the No. 25 Trojans 3-1 in heated overtime.
