Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. No. 25 USC

Iowa was defeated by No. 25 USC at home 3-1 on Friday, Oct. 17.

Iowa setter Claire Ammeraal obtained 3,000 total assists of her career at Iowa.

The kills that made her assist possible this game came off the back of outside hitter Chard’e Vanzandt, who ended with 21 kills. This was the most in the match and accounted for almost half of the 52 kills made by Iowa.

The Hawkeyes now fall to 10-8 on the season but look to bounce back with their next game being at home vs. UCLA on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 1:00 pm CDT.