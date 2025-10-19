DITV Sports: Iowa Erases 11 Point Deficit to Beat Penn State in the Final Minutes

The Iowa Hawkeyes hosted the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium for the first time since both sides were ranked in the Top 5 in 2021. Iowa ran for 245 yards behind Mark Gronowski and Kamari Moulton, while the defense forced two turnovers. Iowa trailed 21-10 early in the 3rd quarter but rallied behind Gronowski’s career high 130 rush yards, including a 67 yard scamper that led to the game winning touchdown.