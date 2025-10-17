The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Pregame: Before The Kickoff – Iowa Hawkeye Football vs. Penn State Nittany Lions – Season 4

Tune in as the DITV Sports Staff discusses the biggest storylines ahead of Iowa’s stripe out against Penn State.
Collin Carrithers, Elise Gan, Cole Krueger, Ryan Paris, and Jake Rios
October 17, 2025
