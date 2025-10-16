Des Moines Democrat Jackie Norris drops U.S. Senate bid

Des Moines Democrat Jackie Norris dropped her U.S. Senate bid on Thursday following backlash from her role in the hiring of former Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts, according to a Thursday news release.

Norris, who chairs the Des Moines Public Schools Board of Education, received backlash from Republicans around the state and the nation following Roberts’ arrest on Sept. 26, which revealed he had been without work authorization since 2020 and received a deportation order in 2024.

Norris announced Thursday she would suspend her campaign to focus more of her attention on the Des Moines school board, which is facing backlash and investigations from state lawmakers and the state auditor’s office.

“The most important thing to me is that Iowa elects a Democratic U.S. Senator who will put Iowans, and our state, first,” Norris said in a news release on Thursday. “Because in this moment, we need a voice in Washington who will serve as a check on this president, and is focused on delivering for our families.”

Norris said that the partisan attention to the “crisis” has put the board of education, Des Moines, and Norris “in the cross hairs of vicious and coordinated attacks.”

“Those realities took time and oxygen away from the work I set out to do: stand up for our kids and families — and the backbone of our communities, their educators and caregivers,” Norris said in a news release.

Norris said that she has to focus on continuing “the work at hand” in leading the board through a transition and participating in the ongoing investigations into the district.

“I am deeply grateful to all of the supporters and friends who have been steadfast in their support,” Norris said in a news release Thursday. “I will keep fighting for a better politics. I believe people will trust government again when politicians put people over a party label and get things done. I leave this race with my head high, and I’ll continue serving my community and doing everything I can to help Democrats win this seat.”