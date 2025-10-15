Review | ‘Tron: Ares’ brings us back into the Grid

A flashing red light usually indicates something bad is about to happen. When the first programs seen in “Tron: Ares” come out in red suits instead of the typical blue ones worn in previous films, the audience knows something isn’t right.

The “Tron” movies have always been about the new age of technology, a growing concern for what the next generation will bring. “Tron: Ares,” the third installment to the franchise, is no different.

“Tron: Ares” delivers a great commentary on the dangers of artificial intelligence. The film reimagines the world of the Grid, bringing it into the real world, highlighting the risks of giving artificial intelligence too much control.

The main program, Ares, is designed to be the next generation of soldiers. He’s marketed as being stronger, more efficient, and totally expendable. The downside? Ares, nor any of the weapons and vehicles the Dillinger corporation manufactures from the Grid, can withstand being in the real world for more than 29 minutes at a time.

Setting out to locate the permanence code to keep Ares from returning to the Grid, Julian Dillinger orders Ares to hunt down rival tech CEO Eve Kim, who finds the code before he does.

However, as is common with artificial intelligence, Ares is, well, intelligent. He doesn’t want to obey Dillinger’s directive.

Ares grows to be something more than just a soldier. He develops a sense of morality, learns how to be comedic, and has an appreciation for 80s electro music. In his mind, he can’t bring himself to sacrifice Eve.

By this point, the film has done more than just highlight the issues concerning AI, but has also brought attention to the corruption of corporations developing the technology .

Dillinger uses his AI to create weapons for the military, while Kim uses hers to make scientific breakthroughs in medicine and grow crops for underdeveloped countries. The program colors built by Dillinger are red to Kim’s blue, nodding back to how blue is worn by the heroes, and red by the enemies.

But beyond just the social commentary of AI, “Tron: Ares” is packed full of action, racing, and fights. Obviously, the light cycles are as amazingly unique as they have been in previous “Tron” films, but the new vehicles were even more interesting to see.

The fight styles of the programs were as original as in previous films, aided by the addition of new weapon variants and greater special effect capabilities.

Jared Leto gets a lot of hatred for any role he plays, and his portrayal as Ares is no different. I never really understood the criticism, and I believe his role was well done. He really sold the whole “I’m a lifeless AI trying to be less lifeless” thing.

Jeff Bridges returned as Kevin Flynn, giving Ares the code he needed to become human, and helped him realize what being a human really means. Having been around since the first film, it’s nice to see Flynn is still so central to the storyline.

The film also features an original soundtrack composed by Nine Inch Nails, elevating the movie to another level. I wish they had used the credits song, “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” a bit more in the film besides just at the end. But this could just be my personal bias because I’ve played that song about 500 times before the movie.

Regardless of their usage or non-usage of the best song from the album, the soundtrack to this film really is great. It’s edgy and electronic, and enhances the intensity of the action scenes with killer background music.

I will say, the film does fall into a few cliches, but who cares when the special effects and soundtrack were that good? I’m excited to see where the “Tron” universe takes us, as I highly doubt “Tron: Ares” will be the last time we see the Grid in action.