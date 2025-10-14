Iowa Republican politicians react to the release of Israeli hostages

Following the announcement of a peace deal between Israel and Hamas on Monday, Iowa Republican politicians reacted and praised President Donald Trump’s efforts and role in the deal.

The release of 20 Israeli hostages during the early morning hours of Oct. 13 comes as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas brokered by the U.S. The agreement also includes Israeli troops withdrawing to an agreed-upon boundary and the release of 1,700 Palestinian detainees and 250 prisoners, according to CNN.

At an “Iowa Women Power Team” event on Monday, U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks applauded the release of Israeli hostages. She also said members of Congress will be introducing a bill to award Trump the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest award that can be granted by Congress.

“We should cherish that this war has come to an end, and we hope that the bodies, the remains, are returned to families so they can be properly buried and acknowledged, and we hope this means lasting peace in the Middle East,” Miller-Meeks said.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Miller-Meeks said she has called for the release of every hostage for the past two years and that she has visited with a number of hostage families, thanking Trump for his leadership and “unwavering commitment to peace.”“Today, after unimaginable pain and patience, all living hostages are finally home,” the post read.

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson said the peace deal is one that many felt would never come.

“Prayers around the world are finally answered as President Trump helped secure the release of living hostages held by Hamas. Blessed are the peacemakers,” she said in the post.

At the “Iowa Women Power Team” event, Hinson said President Trump clearly laid out the terms of the deal and said those engaging with the deal understand what is at stake.

“You look at the coalition President Trump built to help make sure this deal came to the table, those people who are allies are, who have vested interest in making sure there is long-term peace in the region,” Hinson said.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley

“Israeli hostages are released from Hamas Captivity PRAISE THE LORD. Thx Pres Trump, for bringing PEACE,” Grassley posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday.

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn

Nunn praised President Trump’s efforts in securing peace in the Middle East and the safe return of all hostages.

“Proud to stand with Iowans. Supporting Israel, including Oct. 7 survivor Yoni Diller, alongside Republican and Democratic leaders, united in our mission to bring every hostage home,” Nunn said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra

“The historic agreement [peace deal negotiated in the Middle East] will save lives and promote security in the region,” Feenstra said in an X post Monday.