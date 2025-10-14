Historical accuracy is under debate in new “Wuthering Heights” adaptation

University of Iowa students and professors react to the trailer for upcoming movie “Wuthering Heights,” an adaptation by Emerald Fennell. As compared to the book, the new “Wuthering Heights” movie has already portrayed controversial historical inaccuracies.

University of Iowa second-year student and screenwriting major Bailey Vergara has seen leaked and teased content for the upcoming film. She said she believes while historical accuracy is important in a fictional piece, creativity is fine to let loose.

“If it’s set in a real historical time period but the characters are fictional, I’m a bit more willing to forgive historical inaccuracies,” Vergara said. “If you want to take some creative liberties with the characters and the setting, I think that’s fine because the story is fiction, these people didn’t really exist.”

While the movie is indeed historical fiction – same as the book – the story itself has many aspects not being showcased in the teasers. 35-year-old Margot Robbie playing a 15 to 19-year-old Catherine Linton, and Jacob Elordi playing an implied man of color, are two of the many.

“It kind of seems, to a lot of people, Emerald Fennell just wanted to make a fun period drama. But, if she’s not setting it within the story of ‘Wuthering Heights,’ I would say it requires a bit more scrutiny,” Vergara said.

While some “Wuthering Heights” onlookers are wary of the general inaccuracies between the trailer and the book, others are focusing on how the clothing itself is portrayed.

UI art history professor Anna Isbell noted the historical inaccuracies in the clothing.

“I understand why they do it,” she said. “It becomes this very sexy scene, which seems to be kind of the vibe that this specific iteration of ‘Wuthering Heights’ is going for.”

Isbell said the scene in question shows Catherine with no chemise underneath, letting the camera zoom into her skin, focusing on the shine from the sweat on her back.

This tight lacing of the corset or stay with nothing underneath is a common trope. Isbell mentioned this and explained how the common image is used as a metaphor for the restrictions women had in the societies of the 18th- and 19th-century.

“People have a misunderstanding of not only women and their role in society, but also their clothing. You read these things online where people say, ‘Well, that’s what kept women down. It was the corsets, they were a tool of the patriarchy.’ But they were essentially their bras,” Isbell said.

Many period pieces take creative liberties and opt out of using a chemise or a fitted corset. This then raises concern over historical accuracy, as essential clothing items such as stays and corsets worn incorrectly could harm the actresses wearing them.

UI second-year student and screenwriting major Ria Das said they are advocate for the safety of actors and actresses in film projects.

“One of the downfalls of not being historically accurate is that they’re forcing a lot of the female actresses to wear those painful corsets,” Das said. “I feel like with costuming, the actors should be comfortable in that. I have heard of some actors being uncomfortable in the corsets. It’s really unfortunate, especially if they’re not historically accurate. Then I feel there’s no point in making your actors do that.”

Whether or not “Wuthering Heights” will live up to the expectations it is setting for itself or will continue with the inaccuracies will all be revealed once the movie comes out on Feb. 13..