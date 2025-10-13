Hinson, Miller-Meeks bash Democrats for shutdown at Iowa City event Monday

Amid a government shutdown that has lasted 14 days, Iowa Republicans U.S. Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson place blame on Democrats at an “Iowa Women Power Team” event held by Johnson County Republicans at the Courtyard by Marriott Iowa City University Heights.

Hinson and Miller-Meeks, both of whom are running for reelection, criticized U.S. Senate Democrats for obstructing a continuing resolution that would fund the government for another seven weeks while lawmakers continue to negotiate a budget for the next fiscal year.

Democrats have called on Republicans to reverse $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid and tax credits for Affordable Care Act plans, which help offset the cost of purchasing private insurance, to gain their votes on passing a continuing resolution.

Republicans in the House and Senate have called on Democrats to fund the government while they continue negotiations on the nearly $1 trillion in reinstated spending under Democrats’ plan.

Miller-Meeks urged her Democratic colleagues and U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, to call the filibuster and fund the government, calling it their “moral and ethical duty.”

“Get off your high horses,” she said. “Get off your lofty pedestals and open up the government. You have the power to do it, and you should be putting people over politics.”

Miller-Meeks praised Republican audience members, thanking them for sending a majority of Republicans to the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, as well as electing President Donald Trump to a second term.

“We are putting forth the policies that you elected us to do, and we are not going to stop,” Miller-Meeks said.

Hinson emphasized the importance of a strong Republican majority amid the current government shutdown, which went into effect on Oct. 1.

Hinson announced she would be running for the U.S. Senate seat to be left open by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, who announced she would not be seeking reelection in the 2026 midterm elections.

Hinson called the current shutdown the “Schumer Shutdown,” stating the Democrat played a key role in the shutdown.

“He is holding our government hostage for a liberal wish list of $1.5 trillion worth of additional health care spending,” Hinson said.

This $1.5 trillion in spending would extend the tax credits, which help those making less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level, or $128,600 a year for a family of four, afford insurance. This would also include reinstating billions that Republicans cut from Medicaid for what they reported as waste, fraud, and abuse.

Hinson said she wants to see Democrats come to the table with a serious proposal and negotiate to return to regular operations and get the government running once again.

“Right now, it is costing taxpayers billions of dollars for this shutdown to happen. It is inefficient and disrespectful,” Hinson said.

Miller-Meeks, Hinson praise Trump’s peace deal in the Middle East

Hinson and Miller-Meeks praised the Trump administration for brokering a peace deal between Israel and Hamas that was announced during the early morning of Oct. 13.

Hinson said those engaging in the deal understand what is at stake and said Israel needs to be at the table.

“I look forward to working with Secretary Rubio and the president’s entire foreign policy team to make sure the terms of the deal are upheld,” Hinson said.

Miller-Meeks praised Trump and his efforts in aiding the release of the hostages.

“Watching what unfolded this morning is just amazing. It is historic and something that is beyond political party and political fashions — we should absolutely applaud,” Miller-Meeks said.

Hinson stressed the importance of expanding Republicans’ majority in the U.S. Senate

Hinson said maintaining the U.S. Senate seat is key to protecting taxpayers and ensuring Trump’s agenda is executed.

Hinson said her priorities lie in protecting Iowa’s Social Security and Medicare programs, standing up for veterans and their health care, safe streets and communities, and more.

“This is personal for me because I’ve talked to women who have competed in sports and seen their dreams snatched from them, and I’ve talked to people who have been trying to get by and struggle,” she said. “I want my sons to have that American Dream alongside all of your families, your children, and your grandchildren.”

Hinson also said Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, needs to be allowed to do their jobs and cited legislation she has put forward, ensuring penalties for assaulting an ICE agent or impeding an agent from doing their job are doubled.

“We need safe communities, and some of that starts with enforcing the laws on the books in our communities,” Hinson said.

Iowa Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer pitches candidacy for state auditor

In her time as lieutenant governor, Couroyer has been co-chair of the Iowa Governor STEM Council, Empower Rural Iowa, and, most recently, the governor’s America250 Effort.

Cournoyer said she will be leading the effort, chairing the committee working to celebrate Iowa, its people, places, attractions, and innovations.

With a background in technology and working to protect taxpayers, Cournoyer will transition to a run for state auditor, following Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement to step down as governor. Reynolds has endorsed Cournoyer for the position.

Cournoyer said, if elected as state auditor, she will ensure taxpayer dollars are tracked accordingly and that all money is being used appropriately and efficiently.

“We can all help each other and make sure that we take politics out of the auditor’s office and bring integrity and put the taxpayer first. That is what I intend to do,” Cournoyer said.