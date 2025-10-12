Review | ‘Ariel’ debuts in the U.S. at the Refocus Film Festival

The long shots of imposing mountain ranges, crashing waves, and mysterious forests provide an intriguing backdrop for the cryptic story unravelling in Lois Patiño’s “Ariel.”

Making its U.S. debut, “Ariel” is definitely a film built on artistry. The long shots and transition sequences are stunning, and it is clear the cinematography is intentional.

“Ariel” is a wonderfully shot film, opening with a prolonged view of waves crashing in the ocean. The film features colorful overlays tinting the scenery of the Azores with unrealistic colors, providing both a whimsical and unnerving feeling.

Simultaneously, the environment feels both relaxing and threatening. Experimentally, “Ariel” utilizes this complex environment and adapts Shakespeare in a way never done before.

Shakespeare’s classic play “The Tempest” is the backbone of “Ariel.” Arriving in the Azores, Agus sets out to play Ariel in a theater production of “The Tempest,” but can’t find the theater when she arrives on the island. Eventually, Agus learns the stage is all around her, as the island itself is the theater.

Many of Shakespeare’s other works make appearances as the inhabitants of the island take on the personas of Shakespeare’s characters who are forced to reenact the plays they come from every day. If they do not finish their play before sundown, there will be consequences.

I’m not familiar with every play Shakespeare has ever written, but every time I recognized a line or character from a play I am familiar with, I felt a sense of connection to the film and was left with a smile on my face.

Seeing this film at FilmScene, surrounded by other people, connected me to the film as well. The comedic lines elicited infectious laughter throughout the crowd, and the unnerving, enigmatic scenes and dialogue sent chills down everyone’s spines.

The characters in this film simultaneously play classic Shakespeare characters, while also portraying themselves. The main character Agus is played by Agustina Muñoz, Ariel is referred to by her actor’s name Irene Escolar, and even the director himself is named in the film.

It was almost as if the characters were learning they were part of a film. They went from referring to themselves as part of a Shakespeare book to being characters in a movie that would go away once the screen shut off.

There is a scene in the middle of the film where four characters are discussing who is writing their story. Synchronously, the four characters all turn to look directly through the camera into the audience. When that fourth wall was broken, I felt every person in the room hold their breath as they decided if they should be laughing or terrified.

It was made noticeable very early on in the film something unsettling is occurring on this island, but it isn’t revealed until noticeably late into the film what was actually going on. And even when the audience is let into the secret of the island, there doesn’t seem to ever be a very conclusive ending.

I felt like this film was lacking a real climax. There was never any payoff to the mystery of the island, and while the final scene was heartfelt, I didn’t expect it to be the actual ending.

I was waiting for the characters to get their redemption and free themselves from the chains of the island. I guess in a way this could have been intentional, but I think the effect was lost on me.

“Ariel” is in no way a bad film. In fact, I really applaud it for the ethereal cinematography and gorgeous color scale. However, I was left feeling like a crucial aspect of the film was left unexplained, and I wanted more to come from the ending.